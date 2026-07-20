Pakistan-China Trade: Zubair Tufail Calls for Stronger Investment and CPEC Cooperation

UBG president says deeper economic collaboration, technology transfer and the next phase of CPEC can boost Pakistan’s exports and attract greater Chinese investment.

Pakistan-China Trade relations continue to strengthen as the two countries expand cooperation in investment, infrastructure and economic development, United Business Group (UBG) President Zubair Tufail said on Sunday.

Congratulating the Chinese leadership and people on the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, Tufail said the 75-year friendship between Pakistan and China has evolved into a strong strategic and economic partnership.

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According to UBG Central Spokesperson Gulzar Feroz, Tufail described China as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and investor. He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) remains a landmark initiative that has transformed Pakistan’s infrastructure, energy sector and economy.

Trade and Investment Continue to Expand

Tufail said bilateral trade between Pakistan and China has reached nearly US$24 billion.

He noted that Pakistan exports goods worth around US$3.5 billion to China each year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s imports from China have exceeded US$20 billion.

He said Pakistani exports could double over the next few years. However, exporters need better access to modern technology, value-added production and improved market opportunities.

CPEC Supports Economic Growth

Tufail said more than US$25 billion has been invested under CPEC so far.

According to him, the investment has supported energy projects, highways, ports, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial development.

Moreover, CPEC projects have created employment opportunities for more than 75,000 Pakistanis.

He added that the initiative has supplied over 8,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, helping reduce the country’s energy shortage.

Focus on the Next Phase of CPEC

The UBG president urged the government to accelerate the second phase of CPEC.

He called for greater cooperation in Special Economic Zones, agriculture, information technology, mining, e-commerce and green energy.

Furthermore, he said Gwadar Port has the potential to become a major regional trade and logistics hub.

According to Tufail, stronger activity at the port would increase transit trade, shipping services and exports.

Private Sector Cooperation Remains Essential

Tufail said Pakistan offers attractive investment opportunities for Chinese companies.

He identified textiles, engineering, auto parts, electronics, renewable energy, agricultural machinery and food processing as key sectors for joint ventures.

Moreover, he stressed that stronger business-to-business partnerships and technology transfer would improve Pakistan’s export performance.

He also urged the government to introduce more investor-friendly policies and provide greater facilitation for Chinese investors.

Chinese Consulate Appreciated

Tufail praised Feng Deheng, Acting Consul General of China in Karachi, for promoting trade and economic cooperation.

He said Feng has strengthened ties between Karachi’s business community and Chinese enterprises.

Furthermore, he credited the Acting Consul General with encouraging investment, business partnerships and people-to-people exchanges.

Tufail expressed confidence that Pakistan and China would continue expanding cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture and the digital economy while further strengthening their long-standing strategic partnership.

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