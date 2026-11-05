Wafi Energy Pakistan Recognises Emerging Entrepreneurs at 13th Tameer Awards 2026

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (WEPL) has recognised emerging entrepreneurs and innovators at the 13th Tameer Awards 2026. The programme brought together young business leaders from across Pakistan to showcase solutions to real-world challenges.

This year’s awards received more than 700 applications, compared with over 450 last year. The increase reflects growing interest in entrepreneurship and innovation across the country.

Following an evaluation process, organisers selected 30 finalists across six categories: Circular Economy, Clean Energy Solutions, Empowering Women, Technology Innovation, Transportation & Mobility and Bright Ideas.

The finalists presented their businesses and solutions to judges from Pakistan’s corporate, business, investment and academic sectors. The panel assessed entries on business potential and their ability to address practical challenges before selecting winners and runners-up.

Wafi Energy Highlights Role of Young Entrepreneurs

Zubair Shaikh, CEO of Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited, said young entrepreneurs would play an important role in Pakistan’s future economic growth.

“Pakistan’s future economic growth will depend, in part, on young entrepreneurs building businesses that solve real problems and create opportunities,” he said.

Shaikh praised the finalists’ talent and determination. He added that Wafi Energy Pakistan wanted to connect promising entrepreneurs with expertise, networks and opportunities to help them grow sustainable businesses.

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Habib Haider, Director Retail at Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited, said the 700-plus applications demonstrated rising interest in entrepreneurship.

He noted that finalists presented ideas across energy, technology, sustainability and artificial intelligence. The Tameer Awards, he added, give young innovators an opportunity to present their work, learn from industry leaders and advance their businesses.

Six Categories Recognise Innovative Businesses

The 13th Tameer Awards recognised winners and runners-up across six categories.

Clean Energy Solutions: Shoukat Hussain won for As Sammak Farm SMC Private Limited. The business uses Biofloc Technology (BFT) for sustainable fish farming. Its approach aims to improve production while reducing water and energy consumption and pressure on freshwater resources. Mujtaba Bilal of Quantify secured the runner-up position.

Circular Economy: Zakir Hussain received the award for HAS Handicrafts. The enterprise transforms textile waste and discarded materials into sustainable fashion and lifestyle products. It also supports artisan livelihoods and traditional craftsmanship. Saleeha Shah of Rent It was named runner-up.

Empowering Women: Sehrish Waqqas won for Dastaan-e-Rumaan. The enterprise turns hard-to-recycle plastic packaging into durable woven products while creating livelihood opportunities for women artisans. It also preserves traditional handloom craftsmanship. Dr Khola Abdul Saboor of The Play Co secured the runner-up position.

Bright Ideas: Dr Usman Allauddin received the award for PAKHYDRO – Indigenous Pakistan’s Hydrogen Generation System. The project offers a locally developed and affordable hydrogen-generation solution based on electrolysis. Shawal Zahid of Elaj Ghar was named runner-up.

Technology Innovation: Muhammad Osama Amin won for VM Nebula (SMC-Private) Limited. Its Sarkit platform uses artificial intelligence and voice-based retail management to help traditional bazaar merchants manage complex inventories through everyday speech. The platform aims to make digital commerce more accessible to small businesses. Arslan Ahmad of Sayvron AI Inc was named runner-up.

Transportation & Mobility: Ather Nadeem received the award for Sarai by Thingsty. The platform helps electric vehicle owners locate charging stations, plan vehicle-specific journeys and access app-based charging through an integrated Internet of Things (IoT) system. Abdul Mateen of NUVEX (Private) Limited secured the runner-up position.

Tameer Awards Mark More Than Two Decades of Support

Now in its 13th edition, the Tameer Awards build on more than two decades of support for young entrepreneurs.

According to Wafi Energy Pakistan, the programme has supported more than 1,200 startups since its inception. It has also reached over 1.5 million young Pakistanis through entrepreneurship initiatives.

Each year, the awards recognise promising businesses and help entrepreneurs gain exposure. They also provide opportunities to connect with wider business networks locally and internationally.

Wafi Energy Pakistan said it would continue encouraging young people to turn innovative ideas into sustainable businesses. The company aims to contribute to a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem and support Pakistan’s economic development.

About Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited, majority-owned by Wafi Energy Holding Limited (Wafi Holding), holds the licence for Shell fuels and lubricants in Pakistan. It is one of the country’s established energy partners.

In 2024, Wafi Holding acquired an 87.78 per cent stake in Shell Pakistan Limited. The acquisition marked the group’s entry into Pakistan and brought strategic Gulf Cooperation Council investment aimed at strengthening the country’s energy and fuel retail infrastructure.

An associated company of Wafi Holding also serves as the sole representative of the Shell brand for fuel stations in Saudi Arabia.

In Pakistan, Wafi Energy operates more than 700 Shell retail sites, oil terminal facilities and a lubricants blending plant. Its product portfolio includes global Shell brands such as Helix, Rimula and Advance.

The company is also the largest private investor in the White Oil Pipeline operated by Pak-Arab Pipeline Company (PAPCO). With a business legacy dating back to 1947, Wafi Energy continues to support Pakistan’s energy development and industrial growth.

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