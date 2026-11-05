IRL Conference 2026 Connects Global Out-of-Home Leaders with Pakistan’s Advertising Industry

IRL Conference 2026 brings global OOH leaders and Pakistan’s advertising industry together in Karachi.

More than 325 delegates joined international OOH leaders and local industry professionals in Karachi to discuss creativity, technology and the future of real-world brand experiences.

The IRL Conference 2026 brought together more than 325 delegates from Pakistan’s advertising, marketing and media industries. International Out-of-Home (OOH) leaders also attended the event.

Held at the PC Marquee in Karachi, the Pakistan Advertising Association (PAS) presented the conference in association with the World Out of Home Organization (WOO). Its theme was “Be Unskippable in Real Life”.

The conference explored how brands can build meaningful connections with audiences beyond digital platforms. It also provided a space for industry discussions, knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Global and Local Leaders Attend the Conference

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab formally inaugurated the conference. Tom Burge, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission Karachi, joined him.

Tom Goddard, President of the World Out of Home Organization, also attended with his team. The participation of international OOH leaders highlighted Pakistan’s engagement with the global advertising industry.

Ahsan Sheikh, CEO of Kinetic Pakistan and WOO Ambassador for Pakistan, helped bring local and international stakeholders together. Their discussions focused on developing the country’s OOH sector.

Goddard praised the conference and its participants. He said he was impressed by the quality, sophistication and professionalism of the speakers and panellists.

He also welcomed collaboration among media owners, agencies, marketers and service providers. Goddard said the event had provided valuable insights to share with the global OOH community.

Sheikh described IRL 2026 as an important milestone for Pakistan’s Out-of-Home industry. He said the conference brought the sector together to exchange ideas and embrace innovation.

As WOO Ambassador for Pakistan, Sheikh highlighted the value of international connections. He said collaboration could strengthen industry standards and showcase Pakistan’s potential globally.

Three Panels Explore the Future of OOH Advertising

The conference featured international and Pakistani speakers. They included senior industry professionals, marketing leaders and innovators from leading organisations.

Their sessions examined how technology, creativity, data and cultural understanding are changing brand communication in public spaces.

Three panel discussions formed the core of the programme: “Brands That Own the Street,” “Why Brands Can’t Look Away” and “The City Never Logs Off.”

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The discussions explored how brands can strengthen their presence in public spaces. Speakers also examined why OOH remains relevant in an evolving media landscape.

Furthermore, the panels highlighted opportunities in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) and programmatic advertising. They also discussed data-driven media planning and smarter urban environments.

Participants stressed the importance of combining creativity with technology. They also highlighted the need to understand audiences, locations and cultural moments.

Real-World Experiences Remain Important for Brands

The conference examined the role of real-world experiences as audiences encounter digital advertising across multiple platforms.

Speakers stressed that effective brand communication requires more than visibility. Brands must also consider the right place, moment and mindset to connect with people.

Beyond the formal sessions, IRL 2026 provided opportunities for networking and collaboration. It connected Pakistan’s advertising, marketing, media and technology communities with international industry representatives.

A Milestone for Pakistan’s OOH Industry

More than 325 delegates attended the conference. Government officials, diplomatic representatives, global OOH leaders and local industry stakeholders also participated.

The gathering marked an important milestone for Pakistan’s Out-of-Home sector. It strengthened connections between local professionals and the international OOH community.

About IRL Conference

IRL Conference is an industry platform focused on real-life brand experiences, Out-of-Home advertising, creativity and media innovation.

It brings together local and international industry leaders. The platform encourages dialogue, inspires new ideas and explores the role of real-world media in an increasingly connected world.

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