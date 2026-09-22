ITCN Asia 2026 Opens in Karachi With SIFC Support, Bringing Global Tech and Investment Leaders Together

ITCN Asia 2026 opens at Karachi Expo Centre with technology companies, investors and international delegates.

The 28th edition of ITCN Asia 2026 opened at Karachi Expo Centre on Tuesday.

The exhibition is being held with support from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Muhammad Ali Rashid inaugurated the three-day event. He is Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Science and Information Technology.

The exhibition brings together technology companies, government officials, investors and entrepreneurs.

International delegates are also attending the event.

Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. has organized ITCN Asia 2026.

SIFC is serving as the Strategic Supporter. The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) is a Strategic Partner.

The Science & IT Department of the Government of Sindh is also a Strategic Partner.

Ignite–National Technology Fund is the National Innovation Partner.

The exhibition will continue until September 24. It focuses on technology, investment and business partnerships.

Global Technology Participation

ITCN Asia 2026 features more than 850 booths and 3,500 global brands.

Organizers expect more than 75,000 trade visitors during the event.

The expected visitors include more than 18,500 C-suite executives and decision-makers.

Kaspersky Uncovers Stealthy Payload Ransomware Campaign Targeting Corporate Networks

The event will also welcome more than 350 international delegates and investors.

More than 850 government leaders are also expected to attend.

International participation includes Azerbaijan, China, South Korea and Australia.

Türkiye, Egypt, the United Kingdom and Switzerland are also participating.

The opening programme featured senior officials and technology industry representatives.

Deemah Al-Yahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, attended the programme.

Baybars Altuntas, Chairman of the World Business Angels Investment Forum, also participated.

Other speakers included Zohaib Khan, CEO of A2Z Creator, and Areiel Wolanow, Managing Director of Finserv Experts.

Dr. Wael Bedda, Secretary-General of SKSEED, was also among the participants.

Daniel Gautsch represented GIZ Pakistan at the event. He is the Implementation Manager of the EU–Talent Partnership Pakistan.

Brig. Syed Nadir Hussain Shah also attended the programme. He serves as Project Director–IT & Telecom at SIFC.

Azfar Manzoor, Chairman of STZA, was also present.

Maj. Gen. (R) Ali Farhan, HI (M), attended the event as well. He is Managing Director of the National Telecommunication Corporation.

Other participants included Mohammad J. Sear, Vice Chairperson of the Pakistan Digital Authority.

Muhammad Bilal Abbasi, CEO of Ignite–National Technology Fund, also attended.

Faisal Jeddy, CEO of the Pakistan Software Export Board, was among the participants.

Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed, CEO of the Universal Service Fund, also joined the programme.

Focus on Investment and Business

Muhammad Umair Nizam is CEO of ITCN Asia and Senior Vice Chairman of P@SHA.

He said ITCN Asia connects Pakistan’s technology sector with international markets and investors.

“ITCN Asia brings Pakistan’s technology capabilities into direct conversation with international markets and investors,” Nizam said.

He said SIFC’s support would help businesses build new partnerships.

The support could also expand export opportunities for Pakistani companies.

Nizam added that the event would create opportunities for startups and innovators.

The exhibition covers five halls at Karachi Expo Centre.

Dedicated pavilions focus on robotics, Azerbaijan and China.

Other pavilions represent Gilgit-Baltistan, SBP Banking and Digital Sindh.

The event also includes Diplomatic, STZA, Startup and CIO/CISO pavilions.

Technology demonstrations are being held across the exhibition halls.

Business-to-business meetings are also taking place.

These meetings are aimed at creating commercial opportunities for exhibitors and visitors.

Pakistan Investor Summit and AI Events

The opening day includes the 13th Pakistan Investor Summit 2026.

The summit brings investors and business leaders together.

Discussions focus on investment opportunities and Pakistan’s technology sector.

September 23 will feature STZA’s “Pakistan’s AI Imperative.”

The National Telecommunication Corporation will also host a “Connected Nation: Leadership Roundtable.”

The day will further include the Future Leaders Awards.

A separate programme will focus on Saudi Arabia’s gaming ecosystem.

The final day will feature several technology and entrepreneurship sessions.

Ignite will host “Cyber Crisis Command: Executive Tabletop Exercise.”

The programme will also include Best of Entrepreneurship Asia.

TABADLAB will present “Workforce 2.0: Building Pakistan’s AI-Ready Economy.”

ITCN Asia 2026 will continue at Karachi Expo Centre until September 24.

The event is bringing Pakistan’s technology industry closer to international stakeholders.

It is also creating opportunities for business, investment and knowledge exchange.

Follow THE AZB