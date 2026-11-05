FPCCI Calls for ASEAN Business Visa, Direct Flights and Early Trade Agreements

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI; Mr. Hanif Gohar, former SVP FPCCI; Mr. Bashir Janmohammed and Chief Guest, Mr. Irfan Soomro, DG MoFA, Karachi, are present along with senior diplomats of important countries on the occasion of Pakistan – ASEAN Business Roundtable at Federation House, Karachi.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), in collaboration with the Honorary Consulate General of the Philippines in Karachi, hosted a Pakistan-ASEAN Business Roundtable. The event carried the theme “Navigating Our Future Together”.

The roundtable brought together ASEAN diplomats, government representatives and business leaders. Participants discussed ways to strengthen trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and ASEAN member states.

FPCCI Highlights Trade and Investment Opportunities

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President of FPCCI, delivered the welcome address. Hanif Gohar, Chairman of the FPCCI Committee on Diplomacy, presented the keynote address. Irfan Soomro, Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), attended as chief guest.

The ASEAN diplomatic delegation was led by H.E. Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez, Ambassador of the Philippines and Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI). The delegation also included the ambassadors of Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar. Malaysia’s High Commissioner and Brunei Darussalam’s Deputy Head of Mission also attended.

Dr. Imran Yousuf, Honorary Consul General of the Philippines in Karachi, co-hosted the event.

Magoon highlighted ASEAN’s economic potential. He said the regional bloc represents approximately 680 million people and has a combined GDP exceeding US$4 trillion.

He noted that Pakistan has maintained a Sectoral Dialogue Partnership with ASEAN since 1993. However, bilateral trade remains imbalanced. He placed its annual value at approximately US$11–12 billion, while Pakistan’s exports remain below US$1.5 billion.

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Magoon proposed establishing a Pakistan-ASEAN Business Forum, with FPCCI serving as its proposed secretariat. He also called for regular trade fairs and business-to-business exchanges.

In addition, he urged stronger investment promotion through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). He highlighted opportunities for cooperation in the US$7 trillion halal economy.

He also called for early progress on the Pakistan-Indonesia Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) review and the Pakistan-Malaysia Free Trade Agreement (FTA) review. Furthermore, he proposed PTAs with the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Hanif Gohar Proposes Business Visa Facilitation

In his keynote address, Hanif Gohar called for practical initiatives to deepen regional economic integration. He proposed joint ventures in corporate farming, technology and digital services.

Gohar also stressed the need for better transport and logistics connectivity. One of his key proposals was an “ASEAN Business Visa Sticker”.

The proposed mechanism would offer eligible FPCCI members one-year, multiple-entry business travel facilitation. However, participating countries would first need to approve the arrangement.

He also called for easier multiple-entry visas for ASEAN investors. In addition, he urged the restoration of direct flights between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila.

Gohar further highlighted the importance of stronger correspondent banking relations to support trade and investment.

ASEAN Diplomats Welcome Stronger Business Engagement

Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez appreciated FPCCI’s initiative. He assured participants that he would convey proposals concerning the Business Forum and visa facilitation to relevant ASEAN capitals.

He also highlighted opportunities for Pakistan-Philippines cooperation in rice, halal products, information technology and manpower development.

Other ASEAN diplomatic representatives shared their countries’ perspectives. They welcomed stronger business-to-business engagement, single-country exhibitions and regular consultations.

FPCCI Seeks Early Malaysia Trade Agreement Review

Bashir Jan Muhammad, Chairman of the FPCCI Pakistan-Malaysia Business Council, stressed the need for an early review of the Pakistan-Malaysia trade agreement.

He called for greater cooperation in halal certification, Islamic banking and palm oil value addition. Construction and tourism also featured among the proposed areas of collaboration.

He announced plans to lead a business delegation to Malaysia in early 2027.

Chief Guest Irfan Soomro assured FPCCI of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ support for private-sector-led economic diplomacy. He also said the ministry would consider proposals concerning visas, trade agreements and connectivity.

Roundtable Proposes Two-Year Cooperation Roadmap

The roundtable concluded with a proposal to develop a two-year Pakistan-ASEAN Business Cooperation Roadmap.

Participants also agreed to pursue quarterly meetings between FPCCI and the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad. The FPCCI Committee on Diplomacy would serve as the proposed coordinating secretariat.

The proposed measures aim to turn diplomatic discussions into practical trade and investment opportunities. They also seek to strengthen institutional links between Pakistan’s business community and ASEAN partners.

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