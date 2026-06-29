Sunsets and Mental Health: How Golden Hour May Boost Mood, Sleep and Memory

Irfan Shaikh June 29, 2026 0

Researchers suggest that regular exposure to sunrises and sunsets could improve wellbeing through awe, stronger circadian rhythms and reduced stress.

Golden sunset over a natural landscape representing mood, sleep and mental health benefits.

A sunset’s changing light may support relaxation, emotional wellbeing and healthier sleep patterns.

Watching a sunset may offer more than a striking view, with emerging research suggesting that exposure to golden-hour light could support mental wellbeing, improve sleep and even enhance memory.

Scientists studying human behaviour and light exposure increasingly point to the psychological and biological effects of observing natural transitions between day and night.

One key explanation centres on the emotion of awe — the feeling people experience when witnessing something vast, beautiful or difficult to fully comprehend.

Researchers say awe can shift attention away from everyday worries and encourage a broader perspective, helping reduce cycles of overthinking and emotional stress.

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Psychologists studying positive emotions suggest that awe can make people feel more connected to the world around them and may increase feelings of purpose and social engagement.

Natural settings remain among the strongest triggers of awe, with panoramic landscapes, sunrises and sunsets ranking among the most commonly reported experiences.

Studies have also linked moments of awe with improved attention and stronger information retention.

Researchers exploring memory found that participants exposed to awe-inducing experiences demonstrated better recall compared with those who did not experience the same emotional response.

Scientists believe that awe may increase focus by drawing attention fully into the present moment and reducing mental distraction.

Beyond cognition, repeated exposure to awe has also been associated with lower stress and healthier emotional regulation.

Separate studies suggest people who frequently experience positive emotions such as awe and joy may show lower levels of inflammatory markers linked to chronic health conditions.

Sunsets may offer additional benefits through their influence on the body’s circadian rhythm.

Light exposure helps regulate the body’s internal clock, which controls sleep cycles, hormone production and alertness throughout the day.

As daylight fades, softer evening light signals the body to reduce stimulation and begin preparing for rest.

Researchers say this natural transition supports melatonin production and may contribute to better sleep quality.

By contrast, prolonged exposure to artificial light — particularly blue light from screens during evening hours — can interfere with these signals and disrupt sleep patterns.

Sunrises play an equally important role by helping synchronise the body clock, supporting daytime alertness and encouraging natural hormone cycles.

Some researchers have suggested that humans may benefit from regularly experiencing both sunrise and sunset as natural markers that frame the day.

While daily routines do not always make that possible, scientists continue exploring whether lighting systems that imitate sunrise and sunset colours may produce similar circadian benefits.

For many people, however, simply stepping outside to watch the sky change colour may remain one of the simplest ways to reconnect with nature and unwind

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