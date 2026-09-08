Our Lady of Vailankanni Novena concluding ceremony held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Karachi.

The Our Lady of Vailankanni Novena concluded in Karachi with special prayers for Pakistan’s peace, security, stability and prosperity, alongside a renewed call for interfaith harmony.

KARACHI, September 8, 2026: The central and concluding ceremony of the Our Lady of Vailankanni Novena was held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Karachi.

The religious celebrations were held in connection with the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. They continued from August 29 to September 8.

The concluding ceremony was led by Archbishop of Karachi His Grace Bishop Benny Mario Travas. Religious figures, Christian community leaders, social and business personalities and a large number of devotees attended the gathering.

Special Prayers for Pakistan

The ceremony included the Holy Rosary, hymns and Holy Mass. Special prayers were also offered for Pakistan’s security, peace, stability, progress and prosperity.

Father Arthur Charles, Parish Priest, also participated in the celebrations. Father Asher Iftikhar, Father Warrior and Father Joshua assisted in the religious ceremonies.

Among the prominent attendees were Pervez Gul, Chairman of the Christian Forum of the Pakistan–EU Business Forum, and Supreme Court Advocate Shahbaz Sothra.

Call for Interfaith Harmony

Speaking at the ceremony, Pervez Gul said the Novena represents more than a religious tradition.

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He described it as a message of faith, prayer, love, peace and service to humanity. He said the Christian community had offered prayers for Pakistan throughout the Novena.

Gul stressed that all sections of society must contribute to Pakistan’s development. He said the country’s security, sovereignty, integrity and prosperity are a shared responsibility.

He also highlighted the contribution of different religious communities to Pakistan. According to him, tolerance, mutual respect and interfaith harmony are essential for a peaceful and prosperous society.

Karachi’s Diversity Highlighted

Pervez Gul described Karachi as a city where different religions, cultures and traditions come together.

He said communities across the city contribute to its social, economic and cultural development. He urged citizens to rise above differences and promote unity and mutual respect.

Furthermore, he offered prayers for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces.

He prayed for strength, wisdom and success for Pakistan’s leadership and institutions responsible for the country’s defence.

He also prayed for protection from internal and external challenges. In addition, he prayed for lasting peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

Appreciation for Sindh Government and Police

Pervez Gul expressed special appreciation for the Government of Sindh, Sindh Police and other law enforcement agencies.

He praised the security, traffic management and safety arrangements made during the Novena celebrations.

According to Gul, the measures helped ensure that religious events were conducted peacefully. He said the Christian community values the cooperation extended by the government and law enforcement agencies during religious festivals.

He added that such cooperation strengthens trust between communities and government institutions.

Church Administration Praised

Gul also appreciated the administration of St. Anthony’s Church, priests, organisers and volunteers.

He praised their efforts in managing religious ceremonies and facilities for devotees throughout the Novena.

He said cooperation among the Sindh government, police, law enforcement agencies, church administration and Christian community contributed to the success of the gathering.

He described this cooperation as an example of religious tolerance, interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence in Sindh.

Novena Concludes With Message of Peace

The concluding ceremony marked the completion of the 11-day religious celebrations.

However, Pervez Gul said the occasion also renewed the community’s commitment to peace, love, service and interfaith harmony.

He reaffirmed that the Christian community would continue praying for Pakistan’s security, development and prosperity.

The Our Lady of Vailankanni Novena was held daily from August 29 to September 8, 2026, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Karachi. Special prayers, the Holy Rosary and Holy Mass were offered throughout the celebrations.

The central and concluding ceremony was held on September 8 in connection with the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

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