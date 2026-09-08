Team directs airport authorities to strengthen coordination among federal agencies and improve facilities for passengers

KARACHI, September 8, 2026: On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Naved Kamran Baloch, an inspection team of the Federal Ombudsman visited Islamabad International Airport to review complaints against federal institutions operating at the airport.

The team was headed by Senior Adviser Ahmed Farooq. Adviser Major General (Retired) Haroon Sikandar Pasha, Consultant Pervez Haleem Rajput and Consultant Khalid Sial were also part of the inspection team.

Coordination Among Agencies Reviewed

During the visit, the team observed a lack of coordination among various institutions operating at the airport.

The team directed the airport administration to strengthen coordination between the agencies. It also stressed the need to ensure better facilities and services for passengers.

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The inspection team met passengers and listened to their complaints. It issued instructions to the airport administration on the spot for addressing their concerns.

Passengers Raise Immigration and Security Complaints

Most complaints from passengers travelling abroad related to delays at immigration.

Passengers also complained about alleged unnecessary difficulties caused by personnel of the FIA, ASF, ANF and Customs.

Other complaints concerned delays in baggage delivery and poor conditions of washrooms at the airport.

The team also observed that no representatives were present at counters designated for senior citizens and wheelchair users.

The team leader directed the airport administration to ensure maximum facilities for passengers. He particularly stressed the need for representatives to remain available at dedicated counters for senior citizens and women.

Pending Recommendations Reviewed

The inspection team also reviewed the implementation of recommendations made by previous Federal Ombudsman inspection teams.

It noted that some recommendations had still not been implemented.

During the previous visit, the team had directed the airport administration to provide proper seating arrangements outside the cargo area. It had also recommended establishing a cafeteria and a bank branch for passengers.

However, these measures remain pending.

The team leader expressed displeasure over the delay. He directed the authorities to arrange banking facilities at the cargo centre within one week.

Written Reasons Required for Offloading Passengers

The team also reviewed the implementation of earlier instructions regarding passengers who are offloaded from flights.

Previously, the authorities had been directed not to offload passengers without providing solid reasons.

The inspection team was informed that passengers who are now offloaded are provided written reasons and supporting evidence. A complete record of such cases is also being maintained.

Airport Prices and Facilities

The team also took notice of complaints about high prices at airport canteens and stores.

The administration was directed to display lists showing market prices alongside the rates charged at the airport.

The measure is intended to provide greater transparency and protect passengers from excessive charges.

One-Window Facility for Overseas Pakistanis

The inspection team also visited the One-Window Facilitation Desk established by the Federal Ombudsman for overseas Pakistanis.

Officials responsible for 12 federal agencies were present at the facility.

The team obtained information about the nature of complaints received at the desk. It also checked the complaint and attendance registers.

Authorities Directed to Facilitate Passengers

The inspection team later held a meeting with heads of federal government institutions operating at Islamabad International Airport.

Local heads of the relevant agencies were directed to provide all possible facilities to passengers, particularly overseas Pakistanis.

The team has submitted its preliminary inspection report to the Federal Ombudsman for further review and necessary action.

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