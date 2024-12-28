Despite being the world’s fifth-largest milk producer, only 2 billion liters of the 30 billion liters of milk produced annually in Pakistan meet international safety standards.

Barrister Nabeel Awan emphasized the importance of Punjab, which produces 60% of the country’s milk, in improving milk safety. He highlighted the role of public-private partnerships in enhancing public health and boosting the provincial economy.

Awan also pointed out that stronger policies could help address the widespread issue of child malnutrition, which affects over 40% of children under five in Punjab. He stressed the need for a comprehensive safe milk framework and announced a consultation session with experts in January to discuss the challenges.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including former Federal Secretary Waqar Masood, Member Agriculture Aslam Javaid, Member Health Shafaat Ali, and Consultant P&D Board Javed Latif.

In related news, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for 2024–25 approved two development schemes worth over Rs1 billion, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to development initiatives.