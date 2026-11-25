OPPO A7 Pro 5G features singer Asim Azhar in its Pakistan launch campaign.

New smartphone features a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera, an 8,000mAh battery and OPPO’s first A-Series 5G device in Pakistan

OPPO is building excitement ahead of the Pakistan launch of its A7 Pro 5G. The campaign features popular singer Asim Azhar as the brand ambassador. It also offers fans a chance to win one of three smartphones.

The company released its digital video commercial (DVC), featuring Asim Azhar, on November 22. The campaign highlights the phone’s camera capabilities and everyday features.

50MP ultra-wide selfie camera

The upcoming OPPO A7 Pro 5G focuses on making group selfies easier. Its 50MP Ultra-Wide AI Zoom Selfie Camera offers a 100-degree field of view and a 0.6x ultra-wide perspective.

This allows users to capture more people and scenery in a single frame. The camera also features AI Auto Wide-Angle Switch.

The technology detects when people enter or leave the frame. It then switches automatically between 1x and 0.6x views. This helps users fit everyone into the picture without repeatedly adjusting the camera.

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Distortion correction also helps keep faces looking natural, including near the edges of the frame.

AI-powered photography and large battery

The smartphone also features a 50MP rear main camera. Its AI imaging tools include AI Night Mode, Screen Flash and Natural Tone.

These features aim to improve everyday photography in different lighting conditions. They also help users capture portraits with natural-looking tones.

The OPPO A7 Pro 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery. It is designed to support extended use throughout busy days. This includes photography, content creation and other daily activities.

The device also marks a milestone for OPPO Pakistan. It will be the company’s first 5G smartphone in the A Series launched in the country.

Asim Azhar campaign and fan giveaway

Asim Azhar’s involvement has added to the anticipation surrounding the launch. His appearance in the campaign DVC brings the smartphone’s promotional message to a wider audience.

OPPO has also announced a special giveaway through its Pakistan social media channels. Fans can participate for a chance to win one of three OPPO A7 Pro 5G smartphones.

OPPO will officially launch the A7 Pro 5G in Pakistan on November 30. More details about the device are available on the company’s official website.

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