The 24-hour disruption affected Microsoft 365 services worldwide, prompting urgent reforms and a target of restoring services globally within one hour

Microsoft has launched a company-wide “Code Red” initiative to strengthen its engineering systems and emergency response procedures. The move follows a major 24-hour outage that exposed weaknesses in its service reliability and crisis management.

According to internal memos reviewed by Reuters, the November 12-13 disruption affected governments, businesses and users across several countries. It disrupted services in Australia, Japan and the United States.

The outage also delayed trading firms and affected airline communications. It raised wider concerns about the reliability of critical digital infrastructure.

Microsoft said the incident was not linked to cyber activity or AI agents. The company blamed an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July.

Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella publicly apologised for the disruption.

Most serious Exchange Online incident

The outage affected Exchange Online, Microsoft’s cloud-based email service. It also disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 products.

Jason Henderson, president of Microsoft 365 Core, described it as the most customer-impacting incident in Exchange Online’s history.

Astronomers Discover Oldest-Known Quasar, Dating Back 630 Million Years After Big Bang

In a memo to employees on Friday, Henderson said the number of affected customers and the duration of the disruption were unprecedented.

“Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team,” he said.

The initiative represents Microsoft’s most urgent response to weaknesses identified during the incident.

Engineers faced a ‘fog of war’

Amanda Silver, Microsoft’s corporate vice president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, described the difficulties engineers faced during the outage.

In a separate memo on Monday, she said response teams had to work through a “fog of war” as they tried to identify the cause and restore services.

Microsoft deployed senior engineering personnel to manage the crisis. However, responders exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats.

Silver said fragmented diagnostic data and internal tracking systems made it difficult to maintain a clear picture of developing problems and decisions.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, also highlighted the severity of the failure.

According to Silver’s memo, Lamanna said the affected component had experienced “roughly ten years’ worth of acceptable failures”.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters that the company continued working after service restoration. The spokesperson said teams were implementing lessons from the incident and treating the work as a top priority.

Microsoft sets one-hour recovery target

Under the Code Red initiative, Silver outlined five workstreams to strengthen service resilience.

These include better load shedding, geographic traffic partitioning and faster recovery mechanisms.

Microsoft aims to resolve future worldwide service disruptions within one hour. The company also plans to use AI agents to help engineers analyse system health data and identify problems faster.

Henderson will hold daily meetings with the Substrate leadership team. The group oversees engineering work behind core Microsoft 365 services.

Weekly reviews will also track progress on corrective measures.

The company said its goal was not only to resolve service failures quickly. It also wanted to prevent similar disruptions from happening again.

Slow software patches raise further concerns

The outage also exposed delays in Microsoft’s deployment of urgent software fixes.

Henderson said earlier work had failed to prevent the November disruption. He added that he had reviewed the wider organisational and structural weaknesses behind the incident.

In another memo reviewed by Reuters, Henderson warned that urgent patches for Microsoft 365 Core services took too long to reach users worldwide.

He cited a recent incident in which an urgent production fix took five to six days to achieve global deployment.

“For our most urgent security issues, we need to get from detection to safe worldwide deployment in an hour,” Henderson wrote.

He acknowledged that Microsoft had not yet reached that target.

The Code Red initiative marks a major push to improve Microsoft’s service reliability. Its success will depend on whether the company can turn its new recovery targets and engineering reforms into faster, more consistent protection for customers.

Follow THE AZB