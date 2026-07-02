Kyiv Attack: Russian Missile and Drone Strikes Kill 13 in Ukrainian Capital

Ukraine says Russia launched nearly 500 drones and dozens of missiles overnight, causing civilian casualties and widespread damage across Kyiv.

KYIV: Kyiv Attack intensified overnight after Russia launched one of its largest missile and drone assaults on the Ukrainian capital in weeks, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 30, according to Ukrainian officials.

The strikes hit multiple districts across Kyiv, damaging residential buildings, civilian infrastructure and emergency facilities. Rescue operations continued on Thursday as emergency crews searched damaged apartment blocks and other affected sites for survivors.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia fired 496 drones and 74 missiles, primarily targeting Kyiv. Air defence systems intercepted most of the incoming weapons, but 25 ballistic missiles and 12 drones struck 33 locations across the country.

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Officials said children were among the casualties. Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, accused Russia of deliberately targeting residential neighbourhoods and civilians.

Several fires broke out across the capital, including at a hotel in central Kyiv, while an ambulance station was also damaged. Authorities said at least one person at the ambulance facility was critically injured.

Emergency responders rescued 34 people from damaged buildings, while search and rescue operations remained underway in several districts.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on international partners to provide additional air defence systems and impose tougher sanctions on Russia. He said Ukraine required “concrete action” to help stop continued attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, described the overnight bombardment as another difficult night for Kyiv residents, many of whom spent hours sheltering in underground metro stations as air raid sirens sounded across the city.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence confirmed carrying out overnight strikes but said its forces targeted military and energy infrastructure in response to recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities.

The large-scale assault came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that intelligence reports indicated Russia was preparing a major attack. He urged Ukrainians to remain vigilant and protect their families.

The renewed bombardment also comes as fighting continues along the eastern front. Russian forces have recently advanced near Kostiantynivka, a strategically important city in eastern Ukraine, while Ukrainian commanders say their forces have regained territory in other sectors and disrupted Russian supply routes.

Russia currently controls around 20% of Ukraine’s territory, much of which it occupied following its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

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