The Japan books donation ceremony at Greenwich University in Karachi highlighted a new step in academic and cultural cooperation between Japan and Pakistan. The event featured the handover of 110 books under the READ JAPAN PROJECT, a global initiative focused on sharing knowledge about Japan.

The ceremony was attended by the Consul General of Japan in Karachi, HATTORI Masaru, who presented the books on behalf of the Tokyo Foundation. The donation matters because it provides students, researchers and intellectuals with access to resources covering Japan’s history, art, politics, literature and philosophy.

HATTORI Masaru Presents Japan Books Donation

According to the ceremony statement, Consul General HATTORI Masaru represented the Tokyo Foundation during the official handover at Greenwich University. The carefully selected collection aims to support academic research and improve understanding of Japan.

Moreover, HATTORI stated that academic and cultural exchanges play an important role in strengthening the relationship between Japan and Pakistan. He expressed hope that the books would become useful resources for people exploring Japan from different perspectives.

The Japan books donation reflects continued efforts to encourage international learning. Additionally, the project connects educational institutions with literature that explains Japan’s society, culture and development.

Greenwich University Welcomes Japan Cultural Initiative

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Naveed Mughal welcomed the collaboration between Greenwich University and the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi. He stated that such partnerships demonstrate ongoing cooperation between academic institutions and cultural organizations.

Furthermore, he appreciated the donation from the Tokyo Foundation and highlighted the value of learning from global experiences. He also mentioned Japan’s discipline and nation-building approach during his remarks at the event.

The Japan books donation creates opportunities for students and researchers to explore new academic materials. Therefore, the initiative may support future discussions about international relations, education and cultural understanding.

Tokyo Foundation Expands READ JAPAN PROJECT

The READ JAPAN PROJECT, supported financially by the Nippon Foundation, has been providing English-language books about Japan to libraries and research institutions worldwide since 2008.

Through this program, institutions receive access to literature covering various fields connected with Japan. As a result, the initiative promotes cultural diplomacy and encourages broader global knowledge sharing.

The recent ceremony at Greenwich University shows how educational partnerships can build stronger connections between countries. The Japan books donation also represents a continued effort to make information about Japan more accessible.

Japan Pakistan Academic Relations Continue

The book handover ceremony brought together representatives from Japan and Pakistan to promote learning through literature. It also showed the role of universities in developing international cooperation.

In addition, the initiative may help students and researchers gain deeper insights into Japan’s culture and history. The collaboration between Greenwich University and Japanese organizations highlights the importance of knowledge exchange.

Overall, the event marked another contribution toward strengthening educational and cultural links between Japan and Pakistan.