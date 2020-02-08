LAHORE – The first match of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 will be played between Pakistan and Canada in Lahore on Sunday (February 9, 2020).

Earlier, three teams from Germany, Azerbaijan, and Iran reached Lahore to participate in the event.

The remaining teams arrive on Saturday to participate in the grand tournament.

Kabaddi World Cup 2020

World cup schedule is from 9 February 2020 to 16th February 2020 in Pakistan. Earlier it was penciled from January 12 to 19th. Dates were changed because of the extremely cold season in Punjab. This is the first time when Pakistan is hosting the Kabaddi World Cup. Last world cup was held in India in 2016 and India hosted all of the previous circle style kabaddi cups.

kabaddi world cup 2020 venue is Punjab, Pakistan. All the matches will take place at Lahore, Faislabad, and Gujrat. Timings of the matches will be afternoon till night.

The Participant teams of world cup 2020 are Pakistan, India, Canada, the United States, Australia, England, Iran, Kenya, Sierra Leone, and Azerbaijan.

World Cup will be starting from 9th February (Sunday) from Lahore. Both the opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Lahore’s Punjab Stadium.

In World cup, 10 teams are participating and they are divided into groups and the top four teams will qualify for semi-finals. Teams that will win semi-finals will face each other on 16th February in Lahore for the final trophy.

The tickets for the upcoming World Cup 2020 will be available from February 3, 2020. This is the first time when Pakistan is hosting a circle style kabaddi cup.

All the matches will be live telecasted and if you want to watch kabaddi matches live then you can download this app and watch world cup live. SB Sports TV Live

There is no doubt in it that all the teams are coming up with their complete effort. But Punjab is home of Kabaddi either its Pakistani Punjab or Indian Punjab. On both sides, people love to play and watch kabaddi. So, favorites of this even are Pakistan and India.

