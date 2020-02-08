Kabaddi World Cup
SPORTS

Kabaddi World Cup: First match of to be played Pakistan VS Canada

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

LAHORE – The first match of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 will be played between Pakistan and Canada in Lahore on Sunday (February 9, 2020).

Earlier, three teams from Germany, Azerbaijan, and Iran reached Lahore to participate in the event.

The remaining teams arrive on Saturday to participate in the grand tournament.

Kabaddi World Cup 2020

World cup schedule is from 9 February 2020 to 16th February 2020 in Pakistan. Earlier it was penciled from January 12 to 19th. Dates were changed because of the extremely cold season in Punjab. This is the first time when Pakistan is hosting the Kabaddi World Cup. Last world cup was held in India in 2016 and India hosted all of the previous circle style kabaddi cups.

kabaddi world cup 2020 venue is Punjab, Pakistan. All the matches will take place at Lahore, Faislabad, and Gujrat.  Timings of the matches will be afternoon till night.

The Participant teams of world cup 2020 are Pakistan, India, Canada, the United States, Australia, England, Iran, Kenya, Sierra Leone, and Azerbaijan.

World Cup will be starting from 9th February (Sunday) from Lahore. Both the opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Lahore’s Punjab Stadium.

In World cup, 10 teams are participating and they are divided into groups and the top four teams will qualify for semi-finals. Teams that will win semi-finals will face each other on 16th February in Lahore for the final trophy.

The tickets for the upcoming World Cup 2020 will be available from February 3, 2020. This is the first time when Pakistan is hosting a circle style kabaddi cup.

All the matches will be live telecasted and if you want to watch kabaddi matches live then you can download this app and watch world cup live. SB Sports TV Live

There is no doubt in it that all the teams are coming up with their complete effort. But Punjab is home of Kabaddi either its Pakistani Punjab or Indian Punjab. On both sides, people love to play and watch kabaddi. So, favorites of this even are Pakistan and India.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
HEADLINE SPORTS

Pakistan vs India: UK’s met office forecast 50-80 percent chance of rain

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

MANCHESTER : Widespread rains in England can play spoilsport in much-awaited Cricket World Cup encounter between Pakistan and India at the Old Trafford on Sunday. The rain has already forced four wash-outs in the tournament and several training sessions were also affected by the weather in the UK On Sunday, the biggest match of the […]

Jazz Golf Tournament
SPORTS

Jazz Golf Tournament 2020 Tees Off In Karachi

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – The first leg of the annual Jazz Golf Tournament teed-off in Karachi at the DHA Golf Club. The one-day event saw participation of distinguished Jazz Business customers and the company’s top management. The event kicked off early morning and concluded mid-afternoon followed by a prize-giving ceremony.  To show its customers and employees that […]
SPORTS

Pakistan women prevent whitewash against Windies at home

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Pakistan women’s team on Sunday notched up a 12-run win over West Indies in the third and final match to end their three-match T20 international series on a high. Batting first, the home side rattled up a good total of 150 runs and than restricted the West Indies women’s team to 138 for […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.