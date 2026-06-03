CAPE TOWN — Nigeria’s growing population is driving new investment in the country’s data center sector. Investors are looking beyond current demand and focusing on Nigeria’s long-term potential as a major digital economy.

PHC Strengthens Response to Disease Outbreaks Nationwide

Nigeria is home to more than 240 million people. United Nations projections show the population could exceed 400 million by 2050. If that happens, Nigeria will become the world’s third-most populous country after India and China.

Young Population Boosts Digital Demand

Nigeria’s demographic profile continues to attract technology investors. The country has a median age of about 18 years, making it one of the youngest nations in the world.

Meanwhile, internet penetration has surpassed 50%. As a result, millions of consumers are entering the digital economy. Demand is rising for cloud services, fintech platforms, AI applications, streaming content, and enterprise software.

Data Infrastructure Gains Strategic Importance

Industry leaders increasingly view data centers as essential infrastructure. Consequently, digital infrastructure now plays a larger role in economic development plans.

This trend was visible at African Energy Week 2026. Organizers introduced a dedicated AI and Data Center track called Renegade Intel. The initiative highlights the growing link between digital growth and energy infrastructure.

Investment Activity Continues to Grow

Nigeria’s data center market reached an estimated value of $288 million in 2025. Analysts expect the market to surpass $1 billion by 2031.

Major companies, including Equinix, MTN, Rack Centre, and Open Access Data Centres, continue expanding their operations.

In 2025, MTN announced plans to invest more than $240 million in a new Lagos facility. The project aims to support rising demand for cloud computing and AI services.

Furthermore, industry reports indicate that companies are directing nearly $1 billion toward broader data center expansion across Nigeria.

Opportunities and Key Challenges

Several factors support the sector’s growth. Fintech adoption continues to rise. Enterprise cloud migration is also gaining momentum. In addition, AI technologies are increasing demand for computing power and data storage.

Governments and businesses are also prioritizing data localization. Therefore, local data centers are becoming increasingly important for security and data management.

However, challenges remain. Reliable electricity supply continues to limit large-scale expansion. Many operators still depend on backup generation systems.

To sustain growth, industry stakeholders must improve power availability, connectivity, and regulatory certainty.

Outlook for Nigeria’s Digital Economy

Experts believe Nigeria offers one of the strongest digital growth opportunities among emerging markets. Its large population, expanding internet access, and rising digital adoption continue to attract investors.

As these trends accelerate, demand for cloud infrastructure, AI services, and data storage is expected to grow significantly in the years ahead.