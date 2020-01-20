Nielsen Academy
Nielsen and IBA CDC launches Nielsen Academy for students at the IBA Karachi

KARACHI – Nielsen in collaboration with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi’s Career Development Center (CDC) launched an educational market research initiative for graduating students titled Nielsen Academy at the Main Campus. The ceremony was attended by students, faculty members, research professionals, and experts.

The program, comprising of both coursework and fieldwork aims to not only equip students with the necessary knowledge required to excel in the workforce but will also provide them the opportunity to learn about the latest research dynamics from experts in the field.

“Through our collaboration with Nielsen, we are excited to provide our students a platform where they can test their potential by utilizing their educational learning in challenging practical scenarios,” remarked Associate Dean Faculty of Computer Science (FCS) IBA Karachi, Dr. Sayeed Ghani. He further added, “It is important for them to understand how market research takes place, especially in our local context, by differentiating how academic research is different from actual market research”.

While addressing the students at the launch, Operations Lead, Nielsen, Moutasim Ehsan said, “It is a privilege for us to work alongside IBA to bring something unique for these students by helping them build their skill set and gaining insights on the evolving role of market research in today’s world as well as in Pakistan”.

Nielsen Academy is part of Nielsen’s community outreach efforts to offer young soon-to-be professionals with the opportunity to complement their academic experience with practical insights by engaging them in an interactive learning process with market research professionals.

The launch concluded with an interactive Q and A session with students on research areas, sector growth, and market potential.

