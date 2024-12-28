In a harrowing event in Lebanon, renowned news anchor Abir Rahal was fatally shot by her husband, Khalil Massoud, inside a courtroom during divorce proceedings. The shocking incident has sparked outrage and reignited debates on domestic violence and gender-based violence in the country.

Following the attack, Massoud fled the scene and later posted a video on Facebook accusing Rahal of infidelity and citing “honor” as his motive. Shortly after, he took his own life, with his body discovered in his car an hour later.

Rahal and Massoud were parents to three children, making the tragedy even more devastating. The murder has sent shockwaves through Lebanon, highlighting the urgent need to address systemic issues surrounding domestic violence and women’s safety.