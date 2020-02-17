New Master Plan unveiled: Govt committed to develop Gwadar as modern Smart Port City

KARACHI- Director General, Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Shahzeb Khan Kakar has said that all hurdles of Gwadar’s development has been removed and that the city will be future Singapore as modern Gwadar master plan and byelaws are ready to take off development activities and government is committed to make Gwadar a Smart Port City.

He was addressing a meeting with members of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) at ABAD House here on Monday. Chairman ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani, Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Warind, Chairman Southern Region Muhammad Ali Ratadia, Shahid Baloch, Director Town Planning GDA and Nadir Baloch, Assistant Town Planning, former chairman ABAD Junaid Ashraf Taloo, Hassan Bakshi, CEO of Star Marketing Wasiq Naeem and a number of ABAD members were present on this occasion.

Shahzeb Khan said that Gwadar had to become modern city like Singapore before 10 years but due to some mistakes this dream could not be realized. Now these mistakes are ratified and I am confident that in the presence of a well organized Association like ABAD there is no reason why Gwadar cannot become Singapore, he said adding that the main problem of Gwadar was non-availability of water but this issue is solved as water pipelines are being installed from various dams, whiha are having capacity of supplying water to the port city for five years and desalination plants are also being installed. He said that the second hurdle of Gawadar’s development was of electricity, which is overcome as a 300 Megawatt power station is being established with rapid pace. He said that the third major hurdle was of law and order in the city but now Gwadar is the safest city of Pakistan.

He said that Gwadar will be made a Digitalized city and all land records will be digitalized. He claimed that by 2050 Gwadar’s economic turnover will reach to 30 billion US dollar and per capita income is expected to be 15000 US dollar while it may be noted that Pakistan’s current per capita income is 1350 US dollar. He also claimed that Master plan of Gwadar is prepared for 50 years and that this master plan is unique as there is no master plan of any other city of Pakistan like that of Gwadar. He said that Karachi is facing problems due to non-availability of proper master plan. He said that private sector will be given priority for the development of Gwadar and One Window facility will be provide to private sector.

Addressing the meeting Chairman ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani pointed out that Gwadar Development Authority was established in 2004 but unfortunately Gwadar could not be developed as expected despite passing of 16 years. He said that all stakeholders should be taken into confidence for making master plan and investors should be promised for not making any change in it. He said that a long term and stable policy and facilities to investors are necessary for development.

Former Chairman ABD Junaid Ashraf Taloo suggested some changes in byelaws of GDA to provide better investment environment to investors.

