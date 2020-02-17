LADIESFUND Power Lunch held at Okra

Karachi- LADIESFUND Power Lunch at Okra, a series now well in its 6th year where women entrepreneurs and professionals network for business development. Almost 700 different dynamic women professionals and SME business owners have attended a LADIESFUND Power Lunch to date.

Spotted at the full house gathering were Chief Guest British Deputy Head of Mission Muna Shamsuddin, Zeenat S. Ahmed, Moneeza Butt, Yasmin Dadabhoy, Rukhsana Narejo, Madiha Sikandar, Asma Nabeel, Azmat Alibhai Abdul Hameed Aslam, Tara Uzra Dawood, Jawaid Haider, Feroze Gaba, among others.

“We’re excited to connect business opportunities to Pakistani entrepreneurs and are honoured to have H.E. Muna Shamsuddin as our Chief Guest,” stated LADIESFUND President Tara Uzra Dawood.







Ms. Shamsuddin spoke about UK trade opportunities with Pakistan and her delight to meet such a diverse and dynamic group of people.

The format of this popular lunch enables all guests to not only meet and interact with the Chief Guest, but have access to each other. Powerful alliances, business collaborations, etc. have been formed from this high in demand networking series. Guest lists are published in advance and registrants have ability to reach out to each other to coordinate to meet and speak at the event. LADIESFUND encourages each attendee to set a meeting with at least 3 other attendees within one week of the gathering to solidify their connection and to work towards collaboration.

