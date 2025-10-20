Karachi: Renowned podcaster and public intellectual Shehzad Ghias launched his debut book, “Pakistan Lost: Ideas on the Idea of Pakistan” at a special event held at Habib University. The session took place at the Tariq Rafi Lecture Theatre, where Ghias engaged in a thought-provoking conversation with host Qazi Akbar.

The discussion centered on key themes from the book, including different crisis in Pakistan’s history, and issues surrounding language and identity. Published by Liberty Books, “Pakistan Lost” offers a critical and deeply researched examination of the ideological foundations of Pakistan, while proposing a thoughtful and comprehensive path forward for the country’s future.

Ghias best known for his popular podcast The Pakistan Experience emphasized the importance of open dialogue and the need to confront history with honesty and introspection.

The event was attended by students, faculty, researchers, writers, and members of Karachi’s intellectual and academic circles. This vibrant session not only contributed to a renewed intellectual discourse in the country but also encouraged the younger generation to think critically about Pakistan’s history, constitution, and identity.

The event stood out as a testament to Habib University’s commitment to fostering free thought, dialogue, and scholarly expression.