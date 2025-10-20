Karachi, October 20, 2025 : In a bid to strengthen access to justice and financial inclusion for Pakistan’s most marginalized communities, Bank Alfalah has partnered with the Legal Aid Society (LAS) to launch “ADAL – Justice with Dignity, Awareness and Empowerment,” a year- long initiative that seeks to empower 2,000 community members through financial and legal literacy.

The collaboration, backed by a PKR 6 million donation from Bank Alfalah, underscores the Bank’s growing commitment to sustainable corporate social responsibility and its mission to create a more inclusive and equitable society.

The ADAL project will operate across Karachi’s underprivileged neighborhoods, offering structured education and legal support to those often left outside formal systems of justice and finance.

Over the next twelve months, LAS-trained paralegals will conduct 100 community awareness sessions, helping participants better understand their rights, navigate legal processes, and make informed financial decisions. The program will particularly focus on women and minority communities, aiming to bridge the gap between knowledge and access.

The ADAL project aligns closely with our mission to empower communities and reduce systemic inequalities. We are proud to support an organization that has consistently stood by those most in need of professional support in the protection of their rights. said Mian Ejaz Ahmad, Company Secretary and Group Head, Legal & Corporate Affairs at Bank Alfalah.

In addition to training and awareness, the initiative will also offer pro bono legal representation for women, providing direct assistance to those facing legal challenges without means to afford counsel.

