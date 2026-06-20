ISLAMABAD — President of Pakistan paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 73rd birth anniversary, describing her as a courageous leader whose political vision and commitment to democracy left a lasting impact on the country.

In a message issued to mark the occasion on 21 June 2026, the president remembered Benazir Bhutto as a leader who shaped Pakistan’s democratic journey and inspired generations through public service and resilience.

As Pakistan’s first female prime minister and the first woman to lead a government in the Muslim world, Benazir Bhutto broke political barriers and expanded opportunities for women’s participation in public life.

The president said she stood firmly for democratic governance, constitutional rule and the people’s right to decide their future through elections during periods of political uncertainty.

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The message highlighted her ability to balance public leadership with personal responsibilities, describing her as a daughter, mother, wife, friend and a global advocate for peace.

It also reflected on her close engagement with ordinary citizens and her focus on issues including education, employment, healthcare and support for vulnerable communities.

According to the statement, Benazir Bhutto believed public office carried a responsibility to improve people’s lives and ensure that progress reached communities often left behind.

The president noted that her political approach relied on direct engagement with citizens, party workers, journalists and civil society representatives, allowing her to remain connected with public concerns and national aspirations.

The message further highlighted her commitment to peaceful political participation and democratic processes, stressing that she consistently rejected violence and supported dialogue and constitutional methods.

The president said many of the priorities she championed — including access to education, opportunities for young people, stronger public services and greater participation of women — continue to shape Pakistan’s future.

Remembering her personal sacrifices, the message noted that Benazir Bhutto endured imprisonment, exile and security threats but remained committed to public service and democratic ideals.

Her return to Pakistan, the statement said, reflected her determination and confidence in the democratic aspirations of the Pakistani people.

Concluding the tribute, the president said her life symbolised resilience, hope and service, adding that her legacy continues to inspire those who believe in democracy and a stronger future for Pakistan.