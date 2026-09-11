Netflix Cancels Ransom Canyon After Two Seasons

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly star in Netflix’s Ransom Canyon, which has been cancelled after two seasons.

Netflix has cancelled Ransom Canyon after two seasons, ending the Texas romantic drama starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, according to Deadline.

The cancellation comes about six weeks after the release of Season 2 on July 23.

The series is based on novels by author Jodi Thomas. It had faced uncertainty since its first season delivered modest but respectable viewing figures.

Season 2 Audience Falls

The second season returned with eight episodes, compared with 10 in the first season.

The production also introduced changes to the supporting cast and underwent a creative overhaul.

According to Deadline, the second season received a better internal response. However, its audience dropped significantly.

Season 2 recorded 4.1 million views during its opening week.

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That was 43% lower than the 7.2 million views Season 1 recorded during its debut week in 2025.

Show’s Top 10 Run Also Shortened

The first season briefly returned to Netflix’s weekly Top 10 rankings.

Season 2 also made the list but remained there for only three weeks.

By comparison, Season 1 stayed in the Top 10 for four weeks.

The decline appears to have contributed to Netflix’s decision not to continue the series.

Staten and Quinn’s Story Gets a Quiet Ending

The cancellation leaves the story of childhood friends and star-crossed lovers Staten Kirkland and Quinn O’Grady with a relatively settled ending.

Unlike the first-season finale, the second season did not end with the couple separated by a major cliffhanger.

Instead, Staten and Quinn finished the season together.

However, the finale left several possible storylines open.

One involved Ellie and Staten’s half-brother Levi, played by Steve Howey. Those characters could have played a larger role in a potential third season.

Creative Team Behind the Series

April Blair served as the showrunner, creator and executive producer.

Duhamel and Kelly also served as executive producers on the series.

With Netflix ending the drama after two seasons, fans will now have to settle for the conclusion provided by the second-season finale rather than a planned third chapter.

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