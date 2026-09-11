IBM and NASA Launch AI Model to Study the Moon

NASA and IBM launch an open-source AI model to analyse lunar data and support future Moon missions.

IBM and NASA have released an open-source artificial intelligence model designed to help scientists analyse decades of lunar observation data.

The NASA-IBM Lunar Foundation Model is publicly available and aims to support research for a sustained human presence on the Moon.

IBM and NASA said the model was trained using more than 30 layers of data collected by nine instruments across four NASA missions.

One of the key missions included in the training data is the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has provided extensive observations of the Moon.

AI Helps Map Lunar Surface

The new model can help researchers identify potential ice deposits in permanently shadowed regions of the Moon.

It can also map craters and other surface features. Scientists could use these maps to assess potential landing sites.

In addition, the model can help researchers study volcanic features across the lunar surface.

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Traditionally, scientists have had to examine large numbers of maps and images manually. Lower-resolution machine-learning tools have also limited some research.

Model Joins IBM-NASA Prithvi Family

The lunar model is part of IBM and NASA’s Prithvi family of open foundation models.

The wider family includes models designed for geospatial and weather-related applications.

According to IBM and NASA, the lunar model performed strongly in benchmark testing.

The organisations said it identified important lunar surface features with up to 23 per cent greater accuracy than widely used methods.

Lunar Ice Could Support Future Missions

Scientists have a strong interest in lunar ice because it could indicate the presence of water and oxygen.

These resources could become important for a future Moon base.

They could also support the production of rocket fuel for missions travelling from the Moon towards Mars.

As a result, accurately mapping potential ice deposits could become an important part of future lunar exploration.

NASA Plans New Moon Missions

NASA’s Artemis programme plans to return astronauts to the Moon in 2028.

The programme aims to test technologies needed for longer-term lunar operations.

NASA also views sustained lunar exploration as a step towards future human missions to Mars.

The new AI model could therefore give researchers another tool to analyse lunar data and prepare for the next phase of human exploration beyond Earth.

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