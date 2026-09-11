Sonya Hussyn Unveils First Look at Upcoming Song ‘Tasveer’

Sonya Hussyn, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Abrarul Haq collaborate on the upcoming song Tasveer.

Actor Sonya Hussyn has given fans a first look at her upcoming song “Tasveer”, a musical collaboration featuring legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and singer Abrarul Haq.

Hussyn shared the official poster for the track on Instagram. The project appears to combine classic styling with a romantic visual theme.

The song is expected to release soon. The announcement has already generated excitement among fans.

Sonya Hussyn Shares ‘Tasveer’ Poster

The first poster offers few details about the song’s storyline.

However, its visual style suggests an elegant and nostalgic musical project.

Hussyn described the collaboration as a special project featuring Khan and herself. She also encouraged fans to stay tuned for the release.

She later shared additional glimpses from the project.

Blue Sari Sets the Visual Tone

In the new snippets, Hussyn appears in a striking blue sari.

Different shades of blue dominate her styling and the surrounding setting. The traditional look gives the scenes a timeless feel.

The carefully coordinated visuals also create an old-school romantic atmosphere.

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Meanwhile, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Abrarul Haq appear in formal suits and bow ties.

One scene shows the singers beside a piano. Another appears to feature them writing or working on a letter.

The visuals suggest a story built around music, nostalgia and romance.

‘Tasveer’ Release Builds Anticipation

Hussyn shared another update while revealing that the song was only days away from release.

She wrote that she could not wait to share the “masterpiece” with her followers.

The snippets have offered fans a closer look at the artistic direction of the project without revealing the complete story.

Hussyn’s Previous Music Video Appearances

Although Hussyn is best known for her television and film work, she has also appeared in several music videos.

She featured in “Ki Jana”, a music video by Shani Arshad released in 2020.

The actor also appeared in “Payal”, a classical music video by Wahdat Rameez.

Those projects allowed Hussyn to combine her acting experience with the visual storytelling of music videos.

“Tasveer” continues that creative journey while bringing her together with two established names in Pakistan’s music industry.

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