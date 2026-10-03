Business and community leaders attend a dinner hosted by Salim Qasim Patel and his son in honour of Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi.

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Prominent businessman and former senior vice chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Salim Qasim Patel and his son, Ubaid Salim Patel, hosted a dinner in honour of Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi.

The gathering brought together members of the Gujarati community, business leaders, social figures and prominent personalities from various fields.

Speaking at the event, Ubaid Salim Patel welcomed the Sindh governor and said cooperation between the government and business community was essential for strengthening the national economy and promoting economic activity.

Governor Pays Tribute to Patel Family

Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi paid tribute to the political and social services of Haji Qasim Abbas Patel. He said the Patel family had consistently contributed to society and the country through its social and public services.

The governor also highlighted the role of the Gujarati community in Pakistan’s economy. He said the community had made valuable contributions to the development of trade and industry.

Prominent Personalities Attend

The dinner was attended by Senator Javed Jabbar, Senator Waqar Mehdi, Lieutenant General (retd.) Moinuddin Haider, Munir A. Malik, Shehnaz Wazir, Tara Uzra Dawood, Irfan Soomro, Sui Gas Chairman Asif Inam, Sui Gas Managing Director Amin Rajput, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Jam Sadiq Ali, Rizwan Adhia, Farooq-ul-Zaman, Abdul Rehman Naqi and Zubair Wakeel.

Diplomats from Oman and Indonesia, along with other prominent personalities from the business and social sectors, also attended the dinner.

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