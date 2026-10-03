CBD Punjab Lake Upgradation Enters Final Stage in Lahore

CBD Punjab’s lake project reaches its final phase with rainwater harvesting, landscaping and urban infrastructure work progressing in Lahore.

LAHORE, October 3, 2026: The CBD Punjab Lake upgradation project has entered its final stage, with construction progressing on the lake, CBD Walk and Second Walk as part of the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority’s (PCBDDA) urban development plans.

CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin inspected the ongoing work during a site visit accompanied by senior authority officials. Project teams briefed him on the latest construction progress and upcoming activities.

Officials said travertine work on the elevations of all CBD Walk units facing the lake has been completed. Water-bound and sub-base preparations have also been finalised, paving the way for asphalt layering to begin shortly.

Meanwhile, excavation work for the Second Walk project is nearing completion.

Lake Designed for Rainwater Harvesting

The artificial CBD Lake covers 20 kanals and has a depth of 25 feet. According to the project authorities, it can store up to five million gallons of rainwater.

The lake forms an important part of the area’s rainwater harvesting system. Work is also progressing on marble installation along the lake’s slopes.

In addition, authorities are upgrading rainwater harvesting wells and preparing for the installation of decorative fountains.

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Focus on Sustainable Urban Development

Speaking during the inspection, Imran Amin said CBD Lake and CBD Walk would contribute to modern economic activity and urban development while supporting environmental sustainability.

He said efficient rainwater harvesting and management would help strengthen Lahore’s approach to sustainable urban infrastructure.

The site inspection was attended by Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Construction Asif Babar and Director Engineering Umar Hayat.

CBD Punjab said it remains focused on developing modern and environmentally responsible infrastructure in line with international urban development standards.

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