Saleem Qasim Patel and Obaid Saleem Patel host a dinner for Sindh Governor Syed Nehal Hashmi, attended by prominent business and social figures

KARACHI: Renowned businessman and former Senior Vice Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Saleem Qasim Patel and his son, Obaid Saleem Patel, hosted a dinner in honour of Sindh Governor Syed Nehal Hashmi.

The gathering brought together prominent members of the Gujarati community, business leaders, social figures and personalities from various sectors.

Speaking at the event, Obaid Saleem Patel welcomed the Sindh governor and said cooperation between the government and business community was essential for strengthening the national economy and promoting economic activity.

Governor Highlights Patel Family’s Services

Sindh Governor Syed Nehal Hashmi paid tribute to the political and social services of Haji Qasim Abbas Patel. He said the Patel family had consistently rendered significant services to society and the country.

The governor also acknowledged the contribution of the Gujarati community to Pakistan’s economy. He said the community had played an important role in promoting trade and industry.

Prominent Figures Attend Dinner

The dinner was attended by Senator Javed Jabbar, Senator Waqar Mehdi, Lieutenant General (retd.) Moinuddin Haider, Munir A. Malik, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Tara Azra Dawood and Irfan Soomro.

Chairman Sui Gas Asif Inam, Managing Director Sui Gas Amin Rajput, MNA Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Muhammad Ali Haider, Syed Turab Shah, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, former ABAD Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas, ABAD Chairman Hanif Gohar, Jam Sadaqat Ali, Rizwan Adhia, Farooq-uz-Zaman, Abdul Rehman Naqi and Zubair Wakeel also attended.

Diplomats from Oman and Indonesia, along with other prominent personalities from the business, social and public sectors, were also present at the dinn

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