FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh chairs the Executive Committee meeting in Islamabad.

FPCCI leadership reviews organisational matters, upcoming elections and the appointment of Election Commission members in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) held its 3/2026 Ordinary Meeting of the Executive Committee under the chairmanship of FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh at the President’s Office in Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed the federation’s performance, future priorities and key organisational matters. Members also discussed preparations for the upcoming FPCCI elections.

Senior FPCCI Members Attend Meeting

FPCCI Vice Presidents Tariq Mahmood Jadoon and Aun Ali Syed attended the meeting along with Executive Committee members.

Those present included Senator Mian Ateeq, Mian Akram Farid, Hasan Sarosh, Abdul Saboor, Badar Haroon, Muhammad Ali Sheikh, Muhammad Saeed, Chaudhry Waheed-Ud-Din, Saqib Taj Abbasi, Ghias Abdullah Paracha, Arif Butt and Rizwana Asif.

Senior FPCCI office-bearers and regional representatives also participated through video link.

They included Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, VP and Regional Chairman Sindh Abdul Mohamin Khan, Vice Presidents Aman Paracha and Asif Sakhi, and VP and Regional Chairman Punjab Zaki Aijaz.

Executive Committee members representing Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also joined the session online.

Atif Ikram Sheikh Presents Performance Report

In his opening remarks, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh presented a report on the federation’s performance.

He briefed committee members on ongoing activities and outlined the organisation’s proposed future course of action.

Meanwhile, FPCCI Secretary General Brig. Iftikhar Opel, SI (M), Retd., briefed participants on the objectives and agenda of the meeting.

FPCCI Elections Discussed

The Executive Committee held detailed discussions on organisational and administrative matters.

The agenda included the schedule for the upcoming FPCCI elections and the appointment of members of the Election Commission.

The committee also reviewed other administrative issues concerning the federation.

The meeting brought together FPCCI leadership and representatives from across the country to discuss organisational priorities and preparations for the federation’s upcoming electoral process.

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