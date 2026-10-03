Dr Gohar Ejaz hosts a reception at Lake City Lahore for the newly elected LCCI leadership and prominent business representatives

LAHORE: Former Federal Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz hosted a reception in honour of the newly elected office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) at Lake City Lahore.

The reception was held to welcome LCCI President Ali Hussam Asghar, Senior Vice President Sardar Usman Ghani and Vice President Ch. Khadim Hussain following their election to the chamber’s leadership.

Business Leaders Attend Reception

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended and addressed the gathering. Prominent business leaders also participated, including S.M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of UBG; Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman and Vice President of FPCCI; Asad Shafi, Chairman of APTMA; Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Chairman of Vision Alliance; Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim; Amjad Ch.; Nasir Hameed Khan; Sohail Nisar; and Sabir Hameed Khan.

Representatives of various trade bodies also attended the reception. Executive Committee and General Body members of FPCCI from across Punjab were among the participants.

Focus on Business Community and Economic Growth

The gathering provided a platform for business leaders and stakeholders to exchange views on issues affecting the business community.

Participants also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the interests of businesses and contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.

The reception brought together representatives from major business and trade organisations, highlighting continued engagement between business leaders and key stakeholders on economic matters.

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