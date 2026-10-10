October 11, 2026

ILMA University Mango Jutt Cast Interacts with Students During Special Visit

Web Desk October 10, 2026
Faysal Quraishi, Hareem Farooq and Mohammad Ali during the Mango Jutt cast visit to ILMA University.

The cast of Mango Jutt visits ILMA University and interacts with students.

ILMA University welcomed the cast of Mango Jutt for a special visit filled with entertainment, interaction and memorable moments.

Actors Faysal Quraishi, Hareem Farooq and Mohammad Ali, popularly known as Motu Bhai, met students and shared insights about the project. Their visit gave students an opportunity to interact with the stars and enjoy an engaging campus experience.

The celebrities connected with students through lively conversations, laughter and fun activities. The visit created an energetic atmosphere and offered students a chance to make lasting memories with the cast.

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The event reflected ILMA University’s efforts to create engaging campus experiences that bring students closer to the entertainment industry and its personalities.

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