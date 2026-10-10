FPCCI Fisheries Committee Industry Leaders Call for Boost to Seafood Exports

FPCCI’s Standing Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture holds its inaugural meeting in Karachi on October 10, 2026.

The Standing Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture held its first meeting at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) head office in Karachi. Participants discussed ways to strengthen Pakistan’s seafood industry and increase exports.

The meeting was chaired by Convener Ali Pesnani and Deputy Convener Hussain Sangji. It brought together representatives from government departments, fisheries authorities, seafood businesses and logistics companies.

Key Participants at the Meeting

Attendees included Aasim Abrar, Chairman of the Korangi Fish Harbour Authority, and Dr Mansoor Wasan, Director General of the Marine Fisheries Department. Noorul Haq Baloch, Chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority, and Adeel Gilani, Assistant Director at the Marine Fisheries Department, also attended.

Other participants included Sultan Ali Khawaja, former Inspector General of Motorway Police; Zahair Pesnani, Chairman of SBC Group; and Zulfiqar Lassi, Partner at Mukhi Nooruddin and Sons.

Faisal Iftikhar, CEO of Aqahetch International Pvt. Ltd. and an aquaculture pioneer in Pakistan, also joined the meeting. Participants included Murad Gwadari, CEO of King Fisheries Balochistan, and Khalid Tanweer, Co-Chair of SBC Group.

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The meeting also welcomed Rehman Feroz Gaba, Partner at Son of Sea; Ali Raimo, CEO of Karim Impex; and Sohail Firdous, CEO of Supreme Seafood. Other attendees were Bilawal, Head of Research and Development at FPCCI; Shafiullah, CEO of Bestway Logistics; Commander (Retd.) Waseem Sultan, CEO of Chempack Ventures Pvt. Ltd.; and Asif Anwer, Director of Manzar Marine Fisheries.

Focus on Seafood Exports and Aquaculture

Participants discussed ways to increase Pakistan’s seafood exports. They highlighted value addition, aquaculture, fish farming and access to new international markets.

The committee also stressed the need to improve fish harbour facilities and conditions for fishing boats. Better infrastructure could help support industry growth and improve operational conditions.

Federal Support and Industry Status

The meeting discussed engaging the federal government to use the Export Development Fund (EDF) for fisheries development and harbour improvements.

Participants also considered granting industry status to the fisheries sector. They emphasised its potential to increase exports and contribute to Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Blue Economy as a National Priority

Participants recognised the blue economy as important to Pakistan’s economic future. They stressed the need to strengthen the fisheries sector through investment, infrastructure and policy support.

The committee will submit its recommendations to FPCCI leadership and the relevant federal ministries for consideration and policy action.

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