BY : Murtaza Quaid Johar Dawooji

Karachi,Pakistan.

Karachi : One of the most urgent problems confronting humanity today is the climate crisis, which has an effect on ecosystems, economies, and people all around the world. Extreme weather, changing climate patterns, and rising global temperatures are not merely theoretical problems, they are now reality that require immediate attention. Pakistan is especially susceptible to climate change, as seen by the rise in heat waves, droughts, and floods. The nation has responded by launching a number of important initiatives to deal with these issues. One noteworthy project is the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, which was started in 2018 with the goal of planting a large number of trees all throughout the country in an effort to restore forests and stop deforestation. This program supports biodiversity and improves livelihoods in addition to reducing the effects of climate change. Furthermore, a framework for climate governance was developed by the Pakistan Climate Change Act of 2017, which encouraged policies that incorporate climate considerations into development planning. Additionally,

The government is working on the National Adaptation Fund, which aims to improve resilience in communities that are at risk, especially in the areas of agriculture and water management. In addition, Pakistan has taken part in global climate talks, promoting climate justice and aid for developing countries. The nation’s dedication is

further demonstrated by its recent cooperation with international partners to solve climate-related concerns.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s proactive actions show a growing understanding of the need for environmental sustainability, even though the climate issue is a challenge that calls for immediate and ongoing efforts.

The country hopes to strengthen resilience and ensure a healthier future for its citizens by

giving priority to these initiatives.