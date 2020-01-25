KARACHI – It is a great honor for the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases-NICVD to be bestowed with 9 awards at 12th National Forum for International Corporate Social Responsibility summit 2020 for serving the people of Pakistan, irrespective of their cast, creed and religion and without any discrimination. The award distribution ceremony was held on January 22, 2020, at Islamabad.

This success is a result of outstanding efforts and the visionary leadership of Professor Nadeem Qamar (Executive Director, NICVD) and Mr. Hyder Awan (Management Consultant, NICVD) who always think about patients and strives to provide state-of-the-art heart healthcare services to the patients at their doorstep totally free of cost, yet another, achievement of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases –NICVD.

Heartiest felicitation to Prof. Nadeem Qamar, Mr Hyder Awan, Ms Azra Maqsood and Dr Hameeduallah Malik for their progressive and forward-looking vision in transforming NICVD one of the best cardiac hospitals in the world.

Management Consultant of NICVD Mr. Hyder Awan, COO Ms. Azra Maqsood and Administrative Executive Dr. Hameeduallah Malik also congratulated the team of the NICVD on this achievement, saying that it was their vision to establish a network of the world’s best heart healthcare facilities throughout the country so that everyone could avail free cardiac services at their doorstep.

They further added that in a short span of 2 years, NICVD has established 10 full-fledged Hospitals and 15 Chest Pain Units across Sindh Province. The network of NICVD hospitals and Chest Pain Units have been providing prompt and easily accessible cardiac services to the people of Pakistan.

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases

Since its inception in 1963, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has played a pivotal role in caring for patients with heart disease in Pakistan. NICVD is the first tertiary cardiac care institute in South Asia as well as the flagship facility for cardiology in Pakistan with a focus on superior care for patients, education and training for medical professionals, and research and development in cardiology.

NICVD caters to the cardiovascular needs of a vast majority of patients from all provinces of Pakistan as well as Afghan refugees and patients from other neighboring countries. It is responsible for training the bulk of local cardiac physicians, nurses and paramedics throughout the country.



