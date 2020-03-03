FPCCI appoints Kamran Saleem as Convener of Takaful Standing Committee

KARACHI – The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) elected Director Finance & Company Secretary, Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, Muhammad Kamran Saleem to a third term as Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Takaful & Window Takaful for the year 2020.

On his appointment for the third consecutive year, Muhammad Kamran Saleem stated,

“I am honored and humbled that the President of FPCCI has entrusted me to lead the Committee for another year. I am very excited to represent the Takaful industry for 2020. As the Pak-Qatar Takaful Group is committed to lead this promising sector, this position will help me to promote Takaful amongst the masses, encompassing education and awareness while presenting an image that is in line with our ideological values.”

Mr. Saleem further said,

“The Pak-Qatar Takaful Group adheres to the best ethical practices and complete transparency in all aspects of its operations while adhering Shariah rules and law of the land. With this additional role, I will strive to deploy more competent resources and support for the community to deliver excellence. Providing financial protection and offering customer support is the primary objective of the Takaful business, so we will develop more innovative products and offer excellent service to our valuable customers.”

