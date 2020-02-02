IWCCI
BUSINESS

National development tied to women empowerment: Farida Rashid

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Sunday said the government should invest generously in women empowerment which is tied to national development.

The initiatives taken by the government are laudable but the pace of women’s development should be improved that are confronting many issues, said Farida Rashid, President IWCCI.

Talking to businesswoman, she said that different barriers are impeding the growth of women and keeping them from playing their due role in the development of the country.

They should be encouraged to fully participate in the economic activities so that the country can climb the ladder of success, she added.

Farida Rashid said that indicators for health, welfare, education, and income for women of this region are among the lowest in the world despite the attention of donors and governments.

She noted that building the capacity of women is something that should get due attention to the authorities and the private sector.

We should work together to strengthen the policy, legal and accountability frameworks to empower women and girls, especially those most vulnerable and marginalized, she said.

Stressing the importance of associations for women, she said that entrepreneurship development needs sharing ideas, best practices, and experience with groups having little exposure.

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles

PSO celebrates EId Milad un Nabi by illuminating head quarters
BUSINESS

PSO celebrates EId Milad un Nabi by illuminating head quarters

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI : PSO, Pakistan’s leading oil marketing company on the occasion of Rabi ul Awal celebrates EId Milad un Nabi (Peace be upon Him) by illuminating their corporate head quarters located at Karachi. A special event of Milad shareef will also be arranged by employees to mark the occasion.
BUSINESS

Nestlé to help 10 million youth to access economic opportunities worldwide

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – Nestlé Pakistan organized a specialized training program for young and aspiring chefs in Pakistan as part of Nestlé’s Young Culinary Talents (YOCUTA) Program. The YOCUTA Program is part of Nestlé’s Global Youth Initiative. The training was held at the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) were over 40 selected COTHM students participated […]

IWCCI
BUSINESS

Microfinance banks can fill the financing gap for small businesses: IWCCI

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – The Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Thursday said Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector should be promoted to ensure rapid economic development. The SME sector has a 30 percent share in GDP, a 25 percent share in exports of goods and 80 percent share in non-agricultural jobs but it is […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.