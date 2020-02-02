KARACHI – Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s leadership in Karachi. During the meeting, matters pertaining to the current political situation came under discussion.

Chairman Senate on this occasion said that he is ready to meet anybody and to go everywhere in the interest of the country.

He assured that the Federal Government’s Committee, formed to address reservations of allies is working to resolve the issues raised by the MQM-P leadership.MQM-P’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said his party is working for the resolution of the problems being faced by the people of Karachi.

