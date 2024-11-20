20th November, 2024 Karachi : National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries&Production visited Pakistan Steel Mills under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly, Syed Hafeezuddin, to review the revival of PSM and other important matters.

Mohammad Asad Islam Mahni, Additional Secretary Ministry of Industries&Production and Caretaker CEO of Pakistan Steel Mills, represented PSM and Ministry of Industries&Production, and briefed them overall progress on the revival process of PSM.

The Committee expressed great concerns over non implementation of the minimum wage issue as raised by the Member National Assembly, Syed Agha Rafiullah in the Parliament who also joined the Committee along with the Member National Assembly Nafisa Shah. The Committee strictly directed the Chairman Export Processing Zones Authority, Dr. Saifuddin Junejo to implement the minimum wages in letter and spirit.

The Committee raised concerns over the closure of utility stores and inquired the Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation, regarding the closure of Utility Stores that had been closed in different regions in the name of rightsizing Privatisation. The MD, Utility Stores Corporation, apprised the committee that the decision of closure of the stores was done in the light of the cabinet decision, and he claimed that the department was being restructured.

Later on, the issues of the revival of Pakistan Steel Mill were discussed. The Caretaker CEO Pakistan Steel Mills said that the Russian company had shown interest in the revival of the Steel Mill, and a team of technical experts from Russia would visit the plant. The Chairman of the Committee, Syed Hafeezuddin, directed the PSM management to expedite the process of revival to avoid loss that had been incurred over the non functionality of Steel Mill Plant. Moreover, the committee also heard the issues of serving, retired, retrenched employees, and CBA Union representatives. The Committee took serious notice of the non payment of dues to retire and retrenched employees, the disconnection of gas supply, eletric tarrif, water supply issue and the deplorable condition of Pakistan Steel Hospital consisting of 100 beds. The Chairman of the Committee directed to call the management of SSGC, Water Board, and K Electric in person and issued strict directions to the CEO of PSM to solve the issues on top priority and submit report for compliance.

Later on, the committee also paid a visit to the plant. The other members of the National Assembly, who were part of the meeting, included Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Naz Baloch, Shahid Usman, and Kiran Imran Dar. The members Mahreen Bhutto and Muhammad Arshaad Sahi joined via Zoom.