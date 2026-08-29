Rehan Hashmi Highlights Youth Development at Azadi MMA Championship

Chairman PRCS Sindh Muhammad Rehan Hashmi attended the Azadi MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) Championship as chief guest, where he praised the participating athletes for their hard work, talent and commitment to the sport.

Hashmi congratulated the athletes on their performances and encouraged them to continue developing their skills and pursuing excellence in competitive sports. His participation at the championship highlighted the broader role of sporting activities in supporting youth development and encouraging young people to engage in positive and constructive pursuits.

Rehan Hashmi praises athletes at MMA championship

During the event, Hashmi appreciated the dedication shown by the participating fighters and recognised their efforts in preparing for the competition.

He encouraged the athletes to remain focused on their goals and continue working to improve their abilities. The championship provided a platform for young athletes to demonstrate their skills while promoting healthy competition and sportsmanship.

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Sports seen as a tool for youth development

Hashmi’s participation also underlined the importance of sports in developing qualities that extend beyond the playing field.

Regular participation in competitive sports can encourage discipline, confidence, teamwork and perseverance among young people. Sporting events also provide opportunities for youth to build social connections and channel their energy into constructive activities.

The Azadi MMA Championship brought athletes together in a competitive environment while highlighting the growing interest in mixed martial arts and other sports among young people.

The event also reinforced the message that greater youth participation in sports can contribute to healthier and more engaged communities.

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