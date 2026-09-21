Interior minister says government is consulting the Law Ministry on legal options amid security concerns, while PTI insists the protest is a constitutional right.

ISLAMABAD, September 21: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against proceeding with its planned September 27 march on Islamabad, saying the government is consulting the Law Ministry on possible legal options for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, including Governor’s Rule.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Monday, Naqvi said the final decision on any legal measure would be taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said the government would not allow a protest that, in its view, could shut down the country for an extended period.

Government Links Protest to Security Concerns

Naqvi’s remarks came after a series of attacks in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He referred to recent casualties among security personnel and police officers while questioning the timing of PTI’s planned march.

The interior minister said the government would enforce the Islamabad High Court’s directions concerning the protest. The court’s order bars political parties from occupying roads, highways, interchanges, toll plazas and public buildings, while also directing provincial governments not to use state resources to facilitate the protest.

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Naqvi said authorities would not allow roads to remain blocked for prolonged periods if the march proceeds. He also said the government would leave “no loophole” in implementing the court’s directions.

The minister also argued that the protest could hurt economic activity and said PTI leaders should reconsider the planned march.

PTI Defends Right to Protest

PTI has maintained that its September 27 protest is intended to seek the release of party founder Imran Khan and exercise what it describes as its constitutional and democratic rights. The party has said the march will be peaceful.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shafi Jan rejected Naqvi’s warning and said the party would not give up its constitutional and democratic rights.

Jan also criticised the use of the funerals of security personnel in political arguments. He questioned the government’s preparations in Islamabad and said threats would not deter PTI from its planned protest.

His comments reflect the continuing disagreement between the federal government and the PTI over the scope and conduct of the planned march.

Government Warns Against Violence

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has also said the government will not allow any violent group to enter Islamabad or block public roads. He cited the Islamabad High Court’s ruling while warning about the legal and law-and-order implications of the planned protests.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb separately warned that prolonged protests, sit-ins and road closures could cause economic losses of around Rs120 billion per day, according to figures cited by the government.

Meanwhile, PTI Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar has warned the government against using force during the September 27 protest. He said PTI workers would approach Islamabad through multiple routes.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry responded by saying the government would not permit illegal activity or actions that threaten lives. He said peaceful protesters would be protected but warned that violent activity would face enforcement.

PTI Finalises March Strategy

PTI is continuing preparations for the September 27 march. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has convened a meeting with PTI lawmakers and party office-bearers to finalise the protest strategy.

The dispute comes as authorities in several areas have taken measures against PTI activists ahead of the planned demonstration. Dawn reported on September 21 that dozens of PTI activists had been detained in Sahiwal in connection with preparations for events linked to the September 27 protest.

The federal government and PTI therefore remain at odds over the planned march, with the government emphasising court orders, security and economic concerns, while the party maintains that it has a constitutional right to peaceful political protest.

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