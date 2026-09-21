PecoDrop will support source-level waste segregation, recycling data tracking and employee participation across Zong facilities.

LAHORE, September 21: Zong, Pakistan’s leading technology services enterprise, has partnered with ISP Environmental Solutions (ISPES) to launch PecoDrop, a smart waste management station designed to bring technology and circular-economy principles into everyday workplace sustainability.

The initiative is described by the companies as a first-of-its-kind deployment in Pakistan. The smart recycling stations will be installed across Zong facilities to support the segregation and recovery of recyclable plastic, paper and metal.

Technology Brings Waste Segregation to the Source

PecoDrop will enable employees to separate recyclable materials at the point of disposal.

The approach is designed to improve recycling practices and reduce the amount of recyclable waste reaching landfills. It also aims to encourage more responsible consumption and disposal habits in the workplace.

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At the center of the initiative is a digitally enabled waste management system. The system will record information on material deposits, volumes and collections.

This will create a traceable data chain from disposal through to material recovery. Zong said the model reflects its broader ambition to use technology beyond connectivity to address environmental and social challenges.

Employees to Earn Digital Rewards

The initiative will also introduce an integrated rewards mechanism for Zong employees.

Employees will earn credits by depositing recyclable materials. They will be able to track their contributions digitally and redeem accumulated rewards.

The system is intended to make recycling more engaging and measurable. It also aims to strengthen a culture of environmental responsibility across Zong’s workplaces.

Zong Highlights Role of Technology

Zong Head of Strategy and Company Spokesperson Nabila Yazdani said sustainability is part of the company’s approach to operations and value creation.

She said PecoDrop demonstrates how technology, data and employee participation can support a more measurable approach to waste management.

Yazdani added that technology can serve as more than a connectivity tool. It can also support sustainable operations, responsible resource use and environmental and social impact.

She described PecoDrop as a practical step toward developing a scalable model for a more circular and sustainable workplace.

ISPES Focuses on Circular Economy

Dr. Zillay Maryam, CEO of ISPES, said the partnership goes beyond establishing waste collection points.

She said the initiative focuses on improving the first stage of the circular economy by separating waste at the point of disposal.

According to Maryam, the smart segregation system will support the recovery and recycling of sorted materials. She added that ISPES is working with Zong to develop digital and physical infrastructure for more sustainable waste management.

Initiative Linked to World Cleanup Day

The partnership comes in conjunction with World Cleanup Day and reflects Zong’s focus on making sustainability an everyday workplace practice.

By combining technology, data, employee participation and circular-economy principles, the initiative aims to reduce waste and encourage more responsible resource use.

Zong said the project represents a practical step toward building a more sustainable workplace and developing technology-enabled approaches to environmental responsibility.

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