Business leaders and Punjab environment officials discuss green investment, compliance and industry-government cooperation at FPCCI Lahore.

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organized a seminar titled “Green Punjab, Strong Economy” at its Regional Office in Lahore, bringing together government officials, business leaders and representatives of trade bodies to discuss sustainable economic growth.

The seminar was chaired by Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman and Vice President of FPCCI. Silwat Saeed, Secretary of the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department, Government of Punjab, attended the event as Chief Guest.

The gathering was also attended by Manzoor ul Haq Malik, Tariq Mehmood, Kashif Khokhar and Sardar Mian Nadeem Barra, along with officials from the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department.

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Members of FPCCI’s Executive Committee and General Body also participated. Representatives of various trade bodies were present as well.

Industry-Government Cooperation

In his remarks, Zaki Aijaz said environmental sustainability and economic growth must move together.

He emphasized the importance of stronger cooperation between industry and government. According to him, closer coordination can help businesses adopt sustainable practices while supporting industrial development.

Aijaz also highlighted the need for greater green investment and environmental compliance.

He said sustainable business practices can contribute to industrial growth, stronger exports and increased investment in Punjab.

The seminar provided a platform for representatives from the public and private sectors to discuss the role of environmental responsibility in strengthening Punjab’s economy.

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