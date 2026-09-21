Professional development sessions in Karachi and Lahore focus on classroom practice, assessment readiness and student outcomes.

KARACHI, September 21: OxfordAQA is conducting a series of professional development engagements across Pakistan led by Penny Butterworth, Regional Professional Development Manager, from September 14 to 18, 2026.

During her visit, Butterworth is working with leading schools in Islamabad and delivering professional development sessions in Karachi and Lahore.

The sessions focus on “Maximising Learning and Exam Performance with OxfordAQA” and are designed for teachers and school leaders.

Training Focuses on Classroom Practice

The professional development sessions aim to help educators strengthen classroom practices and improve student outcomes.

Participants will explore practical strategies for maximising performance in OxfordAQA assessments. The sessions draw on Butterworth’s experience in curriculum delivery and assessment.

Teachers will also gain insights into evidence-based approaches that can support effective teaching and learning.

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Butterworth said effective classroom practice plays an important role in improving learning and exam performance.

She said the sessions provide an opportunity to share practical strategies that can help teachers build student confidence, engagement and success in OxfordAQA assessments.

OxfordAQA Expands Support for Schools

The visit forms part of OxfordAQA’s ongoing commitment to supporting schools across Pakistan through professional development and continued engagement with educators.

By working directly with teachers and school leaders, the organisation aims to strengthen teaching and learning practices.

The programme also seeks to help students achieve their full potential through improved classroom instruction and assessment preparation.

Salma Adil, Director of OxfordAQA Pakistan, said teachers play a vital role in student success.

She said the sessions aim to provide educators with approaches that enhance learning, strengthen assessment readiness and contribute to positive student outcomes.

Educators Exchange Teaching Practices

Participating educators will have an opportunity to engage with international teaching practices and explore effective assessment strategies.

The sessions will also encourage collaboration among education professionals. Participants can share experiences and approaches while focusing on improving teaching quality and student achievement.

OxfordAQA said its professional development programme reflects its wider commitment to supporting educators and schools through sustained engagement and high-quality training.

About OxfordAQA

OxfordAQA is an international partnership between Oxford University Press and AQA. It offers internationally recognised qualifications that combine rigorous assessment with a focus on supporting high-quality teaching and learning worldwide.

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