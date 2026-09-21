JBS and Mercantile announce a strategic partnership to expand enterprise access to Apple products in Pakistan.

Partnership will make official Apple products and enterprise support more accessible to Pakistani businesses while strengthening the country’s digital technology ecosystem.

KARACHI, September 21: Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) and Mercantile have announced a strategic partnership to expand access to official Apple products for businesses across Pakistan.

Under the agreement, JBS will become Mercantile’s Preferred Partner for Enterprise in Pakistan. The partnership will add Apple products to JBS’s existing technology portfolio and provide businesses with a structured route to adopt, manage and support Apple devices.

The companies said the initiative will also support the development of AI-enabled organizations and contribute to Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

Apple Technology Added to JBS Enterprise Portfolio

JBS has traditionally worked across data centers, infrastructure and enterprise technology. Through the partnership, the company will expand its portfolio to include Apple workplace and handheld devices.

The collaboration will go beyond device distribution. Enterprise customers will be able to work with JBS across deployment, device management, ongoing support and the wider lifecycle of their Apple technology.

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The companies said the model will connect the devices employees use every day with the broader IT infrastructure supporting their organizations.

Enterprise Support Across the Apple Ecosystem

The offering will include support for Apple Business, Automated Device Enrolment and Managed Apple Accounts.

JBS will also provide guidance on device management and enterprise deployment. Customers will have access to warranty and after-sales services through Mercantile and Mercantile Care.

The companies said using an authorised ecosystem can provide businesses with greater confidence regarding product authenticity, warranty coverage, deployment and after-sales support.

These services are particularly relevant for organizations adopting technology at scale.

JBS Links Apple Devices With AI Infrastructure

Veqar ul Islam, CEO of JBS, said the partnership completes the company’s broader enterprise technology offering.

He said JBS is expanding its focus from data centers and infrastructure to the devices employees use every day as AI technology becomes more integrated into business operations.

Ul Islam said AI-native organizations require more than AI models. They also need secure infrastructure, managed endpoints, trained employees and controlled access to technology.

He added that JBS’s existing presence across Windows platforms, combined with the Apple ecosystem through Mercantile, will allow the company to support customers across both platforms.

According to JBS, the expanded ecosystem will cover infrastructure, enterprise applications and AI-driven solutions while connecting devices, infrastructure and intelligence.

Mercantile Highlights Authorized Enterprise Access

Nauman Durrani, CEO Pakistan and SVP SAGE at Mercantile, said the company is focused on strengthening authorized access to Apple products in Pakistan.

He said the partnership combines Mercantile’s authorized Apple ecosystem with JBS’s experience in complex enterprise technology environments.

The companies said the collaboration will help organizations adopt Apple products with greater confidence while maintaining support throughout the technology lifecycle.

Partnership Targets Pakistan’s Digital Economy

For enterprise customers, the partnership is intended to create a more structured path toward adopting Apple technology at scale.

The companies said businesses will be able to integrate workplace and handheld devices with the infrastructure and technology they already use.

They also linked the initiative to Pakistan’s growing IT sector. According to the companies, Pakistan’s IT exports have reached around $4.6 billion.

They said continued growth will require Pakistani businesses to have access to enterprise technology environments comparable to those used by global competitors.

The partnership is therefore expected to support workplace productivity, digital adoption and the broader development of Pakistan’s digital economy.

About Jaffer Business Systems

Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) is a business technology company that helps organizations use technology to improve operations and support digital transformation.

With more than four decades of experience, JBS works with enterprises in Pakistan and international markets. The company combines enterprise technology expertise with global technology partnerships to address complex business challenges.

About Mercantile

Mercantile is an Apple authorized distributor and service provider in Pakistan. It supports authorized access to Apple products along with warranty and after-sales services through its established ecosystem, including Mercantile Care.

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