Hangu Operation Leaves 6 Security Personnel Martyred, 8 Militants Killed

Security forces killed eight militants during an operation in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 20, while six personnel, including two officers, were martyred in the exchange of fire, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said security forces engaged militants during the movement of a security forces convoy in Hangu and carried out an effective operation against what it described as Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij. Eight militants were killed during the exchange.

The military’s media wing said two officers leading their troops from the front also embraced martyrdom. The fallen officers were identified as 23-year-old Captain Abu Zar Farooq and 22-year-old Lieutenant Shiraz Babar. Four other soldiers were also martyred, bringing the total number of casualties among security personnel to six.

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A sanitisation operation is continuing in the area to eliminate any remaining militants. ISPR said security forces and law-enforcement agencies would continue operations against terrorism allegedly supported and facilitated by foreign elements under the directives of the federal Apex Committee.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for killing eight militants and expressed condolences over the deaths of Captain Abu Zar Farooq, Lieutenant Shiraz Babar and four soldiers.

The prime minister said the martyred officers and soldiers had demonstrated courage in defending the country and fighting terrorism. He also expressed sympathy with the families of the fallen personnel and prayed for their high ranks in the hereafter and patience for their families.

Shehbaz Sharif said operations against Fitna al-Khawarij would continue until terrorism was completely eliminated. He added that efforts to counter terrorism allegedly backed and facilitated by foreign elements would continue with full force under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.