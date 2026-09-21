Four Terrorists Killed in Panjgur Operation, State Media Reports

Four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, state-run Radio Pakistan reported Monday, citing security sources.

Security forces launched the operation in the Aphan Koh area of Prom Paroom after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants affiliated with what the authorities call Fitna al-Hindustan.

The operation formed part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, according to Radio Pakistan.

Security Forces Recover Weapons

Security forces exchanged heavy fire with the militants during the operation, the sources said.

The firefight resulted in the deaths of four terrorists, according to the security sources. Troops also recovered a large quantity of modern weapons and ammunition from the site.

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Authorities said security operations in the area remain underway. They added that forces would continue searching the area for other militants.

Earlier Balochistan Operations

The latest operation came a day after security forces reportedly killed seven terrorists in two separate operations in Balochistan.

According to security sources, troops killed five militants in the Fatah Ali area of Panjgur. A separate operation in the Dhadar area of Kachhi district killed two more.

The sources also reported injuries among several other militants.

The federal government last year designated terrorist groups operating in Balochistan as Fitna al-Hindustan. Pakistani authorities have accused India of supporting militant groups in the province. India has rejected such allegations.

The military has described Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3 as an intelligence-driven counterterrorism campaign targeting militant groups that Pakistani authorities identify as Indian proxies.

Terrorism Remains a Security Challenge

Pakistan continues to face militant attacks across several parts of the country.

Data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), cited in the report, shows that recorded attacks in Pakistan increased from 658 in 2022 to 2,425 in 2025.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has experienced a significant share of the violence. Balochistan has also faced repeated attacks targeting civilians, security personnel and infrastructure.

Security forces continue intelligence-based operations in both provinces as authorities seek to prevent further attacks and disrupt militant networks.

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