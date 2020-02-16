Muqaddar
Muqaddar: Faysal Quraishi makes a TV comeback with Exciting New Project

Posted on

KARACHI – Heralding Pakistan’s entertainment landscape for the past decade, 7th Sky Entertainment has been consistently producing stellar content for the screen. The eminent producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are back with another mega-production “Muqaddar.”

Starring in the lead are Faysal Qureshi and Madiha Imam in this unconventional story of power games, ethics, and love. It centers on a story of a feudal lord Saif, played by Faysal Qureshi, who falls for the RJ Raima, played by Madiha Imam after meeting her at a radio show. Raima is an independent and ambitious girl, whereas Saif is a stereotypical influential man who uses his power to get what he wants.

Written by Iqbal Bano and directed by Shehrazade Sheikh, it stars an ensemble cast, including Ayesha Gul, Ali Ansari, Haroon Shahid, Shameen, Fazila Qazi, Saif-e-Hassan, Berjees Farooqui, and Shahzad Mukhtar. It is produced under the banner of 7th Sky Productions who are currently garnering excellent reviews for Kahin Deep Jalay, Deewangi, Munafiq, and Darr Khuda Se.

7th Sky Entertainment is all set to show another brilliant story with this much-anticipated project. The new drama Muqaddar is set to go on-air from 17th February on Geo TV.

About 7th Sky Entertainment: 

7th Sky Entertainment (or Seventh Sky Entertainment) is one of the largest production houses in Pakistan spearheaded by Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi. As Pakistan’s premiere broadcast and entertainment company, 7th Sky Entertainment has produced blockbuster & award-winning serials such as Khaani, Daam, Doraha, Dil e Gumshuda, Bharosa Pyar Tera, Sheherzad, Mairat ul Uroos, Meri Zaat Zara e Benishan, Mere Meherbaan, Mere Charagar, Roshan Sitara, Aik Pal, Noor e Zindagi, Tum Kon Piya, Khaali Haath, Hiddat, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Gohar-e-Nayab, and Maan

Press Release
https://theazb.com

