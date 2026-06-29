Multan-Lodhran Road: Rs4.6bn Approved to Launch Highway Dualisation Within a Month

Heavy machinery is expected to begin work on the Multan-Lodhran Road dualisation project next month.

Construction on the 62-kilometre project is set to begin next month, with authorities aiming to complete the upgrade within one year to improve road safety, reduce travel delays and strengthen regional connectivity.

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has released Rs4.6 billion for the dualisation and reconstruction of the long-neglected Multan-Lodhran Road, with construction scheduled to start within the next month.

Federal Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan approved the project after a formal request from Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani. Authorities will finance the scheme entirely through the Road Maintenance Account Fund.

The project covers 62 kilometres and authorities expect to complete the work within one year. Plans also include raising 44.8 kilometres of the existing roadway to create a uniform carriageway structure and improve travel safety and efficiency.

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For years, the Multan-Lodhran Road remained in poor condition, creating safety concerns, traffic disruptions and extended travel times for commuters and commercial transport operators.

Officials expect the upgraded highway to improve traffic movement, shorten travel times and support economic activity across the region.

Welcoming the development, Senate Chairman Gilani said the project fulfils a longstanding commitment made to the people of Multan and Lodhran.

He said the reconstruction and dualisation of the route would provide safer, faster and higher-quality travel facilities for residents and businesses.

Gilani added that addressing South Punjab’s infrastructure challenges through sustainable development remains a priority and expressed confidence that the project would be delivered within the announced timeframe.

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The road project has experienced delays in previous years. In 2021, NHA awarded a contract worth Rs6.86 billion to Ningxia Communication Construction for the project. However, the authority disqualified the company in 2023 after work failed to progress as required.