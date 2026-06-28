Apple Smart Ring: New Reports Suggest Company Is Exploring Wearable Expansion

Fresh rumours indicate Apple may be developing a smart ring as part of a broader push into AI-powered wearable devices.

New reports suggest Apple could be exploring the development of a smart ring, potentially expanding its presence in the wearable technology market.

According to claims circulating online and shared by a well-known technology tipster on X, formerly Twitter, the reported smart ring project remains in the early stages of development. No official confirmation has been issued by Apple regarding the device or its final branding.

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The device has been informally linked to the possible name “iRing”, although there is currently no indication that Apple intends to adopt that title commercially.

Details surrounding the product’s specifications, design, features, and launch timeline remain unknown.

The speculation follows a series of recent reports suggesting Apple is also working on additional AI-powered wearable products, including smart glasses, a smart pendant, and future AirPods Pro models equipped with integrated cameras.

If Apple enters the smart ring category, it would compete in a growing segment that already includes devices such as Samsung Galaxy Ring, Oura Ring, and Ultrahuman Ring Air.

Industry observers view wearable technology as a key area of future consumer electronics growth, but all information surrounding Apple’s reported smart ring project remains based on unconfirmed reports and rumours.