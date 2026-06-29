Muhammad Waseem: Sindh Governor Visits Home of Martyred ASF Deputy Director to Offer Condolences

Irfan Shaikh June 29, 2026 0

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi meets the family of martyred ASF Deputy Director Muhammad Waseem, praises his sacrifice and assures continued state support.

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi offering condolences to the family of martyred ASF Deputy Director Muhammad Waseem at their residence.

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi meets the family of martyred ASF Deputy Director Muhammad Waseem.

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi visited the residence of martyred Airport Security Force (ASF) Deputy Director Muhammad Waseem and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. During the visit, he met the martyr’s daughters, sisters, brothers and other relatives to convey solidarity and support on behalf of the state.

Speaking to the family, the governor said those who sacrifice their lives for the defence of the country and protection of citizens remain a source of national pride. He described the sacrifices of martyrs as a lasting national asset and said their services and commitment would always be remembered.

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Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi assured the family that the state would stand beside the families of martyrs during difficult times and would not leave them alone in moments of grief.

He also offered prayers for the late Muhammad Waseem, asking Allah to elevate the martyr’s status and grant patience and strength to the family.

The visit reflected recognition of the sacrifices made by security personnel and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the families of those who lose their lives in service to the nation.

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